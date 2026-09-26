Baltimore Bank Robber Jordon Larine Redfern Indicted on Multiple Charges

A federal grand jury has formally indicted a 30-year-old West Virginia man connected to a violent string of Maryland bank robberies and a brazen carjacking earlier this year, federal authorities announced. Jordon Larine Redfern of Martinsburg faces a four-count federal indictment detailing a multi-day crime spree that spanned several counties and culminated in tens of thousands of dollars stolen at gunpoint, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

news-article">

The case highlights an intensive, multi-jurisdictional investigation spearheaded by federal and local law enforcement. Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, alongside Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul of the FBI Baltimore Field Office, detailed the charges against Redfern, which include bank robbery, carjacking, attempted armed bank robbery, and armed bank robbery.

A Multi-County Crime Spree Unfolds

According to court documents, the criminal sequence began on May 29, 2026, when Redfern allegedly targeted a bank located in Windsor Mill, Maryland. Investigators state that he made off with approximately $6,300 in cash during the initial heist. Two days later, on May 31, the suspect shifted tactics, allegedly carjacking a luxury vehicle in Washington County, Maryland.

Authorities state that Redfern first attempted an armed robbery at a bank in Baltimore before successfully targeting a second financial institution in the city later that same day. During the second Baltimore robbery, executed at gunpoint, the suspect stole approximately $41,590 in cash. The rapid succession of violent incidents triggered an extensive manhunt and cross-county cooperation.

Legal Stakes and Law Enforcement Response

An indictment represents a formal accusation rather than a finding of guilt. Under federal law, Redfern is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a later criminal proceeding. If convicted on the current charges, he faces severe penalties: a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for armed bank robbery and up to 15 years for carjacking. Federal prosecutors note that actual sentences are typically less than the statutory maximums and are determined by a federal district court judge after weighing the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Photo: foxbaltimore.com

U.S. Attorney Hayes publicly commended the collaborative efforts of numerous agencies involved in tracking down the suspect. The multi-agency investigation drew support from the Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore Police Department, Berkeley County (WV) Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elliot Higgins and Paul E. Budlow are handling the prosecution of the federal case.

As the case moves forward, the U.S. Attorney’s Office encourages community members seeking updates, priorities, or local resources to consult official information channels via justice.gov/usao-md.

We welcome your thoughts and perspectives on this developing legal case. Please share your comments below and join the discussion.