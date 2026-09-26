Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie Reportedly Reconcile Post-Mediation, Next Court Date on October 6, 2026

Indonesian celebrity couple Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie have reportedly agreed to reconcile and drop divorce proceedings after undergoing mediation at the South Jakarta District Court, with the official report of the mediation expected during a hearing scheduled for October 6, 2026.

The Bottom Line The Development: Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie have reached an agreement to reconcile through mediation after previously filing for divorce in August 2026.

Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie have reached an agreement to reconcile through mediation after previously filing for divorce in August 2026. The Legal Status: South Jakarta District Court spokesperson Richard Edwin Basoeki confirmed the mediation took place, noting that the official report will be submitted to the panel of judges on October 6, 2026.

South Jakarta District Court spokesperson Richard Edwin Basoeki confirmed the mediation took place, noting that the official report will be submitted to the panel of judges on October 6, 2026. Public Revelation: The initial news surfaced on social media via mediator Wiwiek Elia before court officials corroborated that the couple opted to resolve their differences rather than pursue a judicial dissolution.

The Shift From Courtrooms to Reconciliation

The matrimonial proceedings involving television and film personalities Audi Marissa and Anthony Xie have taken an unexpected turn.

Speculation regarding a potential settlement first surfaced on social media platform Threads. Mediator Wiwiek Elia shared an update regarding the couple—identified by initials AM and AX—stating that they had changed course and agreed to preserve their marriage. According to the statements posted by Wiwiek Elia on Friday morning, September 25, 2026, the resolution was reached at the South Jakarta District Court building.

Court Confirmation and the October 6 Hearing

While social media posts sparked widespread public interest, institutional confirmation followed shortly after. Richard Edwin Basoeki, serving as the spokesperson for the South Jakarta District Court, addressed the developments during an online interview on Friday evening, September 25, 2026.

Richard confirmed that a mediation process had indeed taken place under the guidance of mediator Wiwiek. He noted that the court has formally scheduled the next phase of the legal process for October 6, 2026, where the official report from the mediator will be presented to the presiding panel of judges. “The scheduled court date is set for October 6, 2026, for the respective parties or their legal representatives to report the results of the mediation conducted by the mediator,” Richard stated.

Timeline of Legal and Public Developments Date Event / Milestone August 11, 2026 Audi Marissa officially files for divorce against Anthony Xie at the South Jakarta District Court. Late September 2026 The couple attends mediation sessions and arrives at a mutual agreement to reconcile. September 25, 2026 Mediator Wiwiek Elia announces the reconciliation on social media, while court spokesperson Richard Edwin Basoeki confirms the upcoming procedural steps. October 6, 2026 Scheduled court date for legal counsel to officially submit the mediator’s report to the panel of judges.

Institutional Response to Out-of-Court Resolutions

The judiciary has expressed clear support for the couple’s decision to bypass a contested trial. Court officials emphasized that resolving marital disputes through mutual agreement rather than a judicial ruling represents a constructive outcome for all involved.

Photo: grid.id

“We are very pleased that not every case must end in a court judgment,” Richard remarked, highlighting the maturity shown by both parties in ending the conflict through reconciliation and the potential withdrawal of the lawsuit. Court representatives extended formal appreciation to the mediator, Wiwiek, for facilitating the dialogue that brought the couple back from the brink of separation.

As the legal framework stands, the formal closing of the case depends entirely on the actions taken by the parties during the upcoming hearing. If the formal paperwork reflecting the withdrawal of the petition is presented and acknowledged by the judges, the chapter on their separation proceedings will officially draw to a close.

A Closer Look at the Public Response

The trajectory of the couple’s relationship has been closely followed by fans and media observers alike since they married in 2020. Earlier reports from court appearances noted that the pair had arrived at the courthouse together in a single vehicle, prompting initial industry speculation that a reconciliation remained entirely possible despite the active legal filings.

Photo: liputan6.com

With the official verification now on record from the district court, public discourse has shifted from curiosity over the filing to discussions regarding conflict resolution and family preservation in the public eye. As the October 6 date approaches, all eyes remain on the South Jakarta District Court to finalize the procedural closure of the case.

What are your thoughts on how public figures handle private marital disputes in the digital age? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.