Fremantle Dockers v Brisbane Lions: 2026 AFL grand final live blog

The 2026 AFL grand final features a high-stakes showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the Brisbane Lions and the Fremantle Dockers contend for the premiership, according to The Guardian. The match kicks off at 2.30pm AEST on Saturday, September 26, drawing a capacity crowd to the venue. For Brisbane, the match represents the team’s fourth consecutive appearance in a grand final, with reigning status and the possibility of securing a third successive flag. A victory would mark Brisbane’s second three-peat, following their historic run between 2001 and 2003, placing them alongside Melbourne as the only clubs in VFL/AFL history to achieve the feat twice.

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Conversely, Fremantle enters the contest chasing the club’s very first premiership since entering the league in 1995, marking only the second grand final appearance in the club’s history. The Dockers advanced to the decider by winning the finals series after a strong campaign, while Brisbane reached the ultimate match following a preliminary final encounter against Hawthorn. Across their past six encounters, the head-to-head ledger between the two clubs sits evenly at three wins apiece.

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Broadcast Details, Weather, and Pre-Match Entertainment

Viewers wishing to watch the action live can tune into Channel Seven or stream via the 7Plus app, as detailed by ABC News & Headlines – Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Kayo Sports does not broadcast the live match vision, though match replays become available on the platform following the conclusion of play. Meanwhile, wet and windy weather conditions in Melbourne have caused flight delays and cancellations for supporters traveling from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, according to News.com.au.

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Pre-match entertainment features a lineup of prominent Australian performers on the ground. Pop artist Kylie Minogue takes to the stage ahead of the game, accompanied by G Flip, national anthem singer Michael Paynter, and Mike Brady performing Up There Cazaly during the traditional retiree motorcade. Former players have been selected to present the premiership cup: champion midfielder and Brownlow medallist Simon Black represents Brisbane, while Shaun McManus, who played 228 games after debuting in Fremantle's inaugural season, presents for the Dockers.

Lineups and Matchday Squads

The official team selections for the 2026 grand final feature the following players taking the field:

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Brisbane Lions: T. Gallop, H. Andrews, R. Lester, D. Zorko, D. Gardiner, D. Wilmot, Z. Bailey, W. Ashcroft, J. Berry, C. Cameron, L. Morris, O. Allen, K. Lohmann, C. Rayner, E. Hipwood, D. Fort, J. Dunkley, L. Neale, S. Draper, J. Fletcher, H. McCluggage, L. Ashcroft, and C. McKenna. Emergencies: N. Answerth, B. Reville, and C. Curtin.

T. Gallop, H. Andrews, R. Lester, D. Zorko, D. Gardiner, D. Wilmot, Z. Bailey, W. Ashcroft, J. Berry, C. Cameron, L. Morris, O. Allen, K. Lohmann, C. Rayner, E. Hipwood, D. Fort, J. Dunkley, L. Neale, S. Draper, J. Fletcher, H. McCluggage, L. Ashcroft, and C. McKenna. Emergencies: N. Answerth, B. Reville, and C. Curtin. Fremantle Dockers: J. Clark, A. Pearce, J. McVee, K. Worner, O. McDonald, H. Chapman, M. Johnson, A. Brayshaw, N. Erasmus, M. Frederick, M. Reid, S. Switkowski, J. Amiss, J. Treacy, P. Voss, L. Jackson, C. Serong, S. Bolton, I. Dudley, M. Cox, H. Young, C. Wagner, and L. Ryan. Emergencies: B. Cox, J. O’Meara, and C. Scerri.