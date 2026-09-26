U2 Surprise Dublin Fans With 50th Anniversary Concert at Bewley’s Cafe

Thousands of fans flooded Dublin’s Grafton Street on Friday evening as U2 delivered a surprise live performance from the balcony of Bewley’s Cafe to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: U2 marked 50 years since formation with homecoming events across Dublin on Friday.

U2 marked 50 years since formation with homecoming events across Dublin on Friday. The Performance: The band played hits from the balcony of Bewley’s Oriental Cafe on Grafton Street, drawing thousands of fans and causing gridlock.

The band played hits from the balcony of Bewley’s Oriental Cafe on Grafton Street, drawing thousands of fans and causing gridlock. New Material: The anniversary coincides with the rollout of the band’s 16th album, Carnaval De Luz, featuring a duet between Bono and Dolly Parton.

A Homecoming Half a Century in the Making Earlier in the day, the band returned to Mount Temple Comprehensive School. Drummer Larry Mullen had famously pinned a note there five decades prior looking to form a group, leading to the formation that would eventually sell 170 million records worldwide. Hundreds of students and international media watched as the members put on a 30-minute set near the school’s boiler house, recreating the raw energy of their earliest days. But the real logistical marvel unfolded later that afternoon in the heart of the city’s commercial district.

Grafton Street Gridlock and Global Pilgrims By late afternoon, rumors of a pop-up gig had materialized into four large speakers blaring outside Bewley’s Cafe on Grafton Street. A massive crowd packed the thoroughfare, squeezing the street into an impassable bottleneck where overwhelmed security guards struggled to maintain narrow pathways for frustrated commuters and delivery riders. International fans made the rock’n’roll pilgrimage to the Irish capital for the weekend. Among them was Tilles Tijmes, representing the Flanders U2 fan club, and Craig Molloy from Derbyshire, England, who previously proposed to his wife Stacey during the band’s 2017 38Arena show. Todd and Lara Garrison-Gebhart flew in from Michigan, continuing a fandom that stretches back to the release of The Joshua Tree in 1987.