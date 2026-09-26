Daly Cherry-Evans reaches final NRL game for Roosters in grand final

Daly Cherry-Evans will play his 379th and final NRL match in the grand final for the Roosters against the winner of the match between the Panthers and Knights, following a 36-20 preliminary final win over the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium, ahead of his move to Hull FC.

The Long Road to the Grand Final Decider

The Sydney Roosters had to take the hard road to secure their spot in the grand final. They dropped their opening fixture of the finals series 19-12 against the Penrith Panthers. But the bounce-back was emphatic.

Solid wins against the Cronulla Sharks and the Dolphins paved the way to the decider. At Suncorp Stadium, in front of a stacked crowd cheering on the Dolphins, the Roosters dug deep. They found the tactical formula necessary to secure a 36-20 victory.

For Cherry-Evans, the reality of his final campaign with the club was front of mind throughout the fixture. Yet, true to his decorated career, the playmaker maintained complete focus on the immediate task.

“It is special, absolutely no doubt about it,” Cherry-Evans told Nine. “I’ll be honest, I’m so proud to be part of this great club and this great team, but if you ask anyone, there’s still more work to be done.”

Inside the Forward Pack Dominance

Games in September are won through the middle third of the field. The Roosters’ platform against the Dolphins relied entirely on the territory established by their forward pack.

Cherry-Evans was quick to credit his forwards for creating the foundational momentum that allowed his creative running game to flourish. The battle against the Dolphins required immense defensive resolve and relentless yardage out of trouble.

“So many games of rugby league are won through the middle of the field. Our forward pack … I can’t thank them enough,” Cherry-Evans said. “They have been working tirelessly all year, so if we can give them opportunities, they can do their job.”

That forward dominance allowed the Roosters to unlock structural vulnerabilities in the Dolphins’ defensive line. It transformed a difficult start to the finals series into a championship-caliber run.

Roosters Finals Path & Milestone Data Matchup / Milestone Opponent Result Key Metric Qualifying Final Penrith Panthers Lost 19-12 Initial finals stumble Preliminary Final Dolphins Won 36-20 Suncorp Stadium victory Grand Final Milestone TBD (Panthers/Knights) Pending 379th career NRL appearance

Full-Circle Legacy and the Final Chapter

The looming grand final marks a poetic full-circle moment for Cherry-Evans. His career began with a premiership victory in his rookie season in 2011 with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Departing Manly at the end of last season carried a singular responsibility: delivering premiership glory to the Roosters for the first time since 2019. Standing just 80 minutes away from that goal, he reflects an elite competitive drive.

When the grand final siren sounds, Cherry-Evans will reach 379 career NRL matches. That milestone places him second behind only Cameron Smith in the history of the sport.

As he prepares to pack up and join Hull FC in the Super League, the veteran halfback offered a parting word of gratitude to the Queensland faithful who have watched his career evolve over more than a decade and a half.

“Queensland is a very special part of my footy career and my life, so thanks very much to everyone for your support over the years,” Cherry-Evans concluded.