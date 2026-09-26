Guruh Soekarnoputra Dies at 73

Guruh Soekarnoputra, a son of Indonesia’s founding president Sukarno and a celebrated cultural figure, passed away on September 26, 2026, at the age of 73. His death at MRCCC Siloam Hospitals Semanggi in Jakarta marks the quiet end of a life dedicated to preserving and reinterpreting the archipelago’s vast artistic traditions through choreography, composition, and political steadfastness.

A Legacy Forged on Stage and in Ideology

Almarhum Bapak Mohammad Guruh Irianto Sukarnoputra died at 4:16 a.m. on Saturday, according to a written statement from Hasto Kristiyanto, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). The loss resonates deeply within the party and across the wider Indonesian cultural landscape, where Guruh was long recognized not merely as political royalty, but as a formidable artist in his own right.

Photo: idntimes.com

Keluarga besar PDI Perjuangan sungguh kehilangan Mas Guruh Soekarnoputra. Beliau dikenang sebagai seniman besar, sosok Marhaenis, dan Pejuang Partai. Kita berikan penghormatan terbaik bagi Almarhum dengan Protokol Partai, ujar Hasto, emphasizing the party’s intention to honor his legacy as a political fighter and a titan of Indonesian arts.

Following his passing, preparations were made to bring his body to the family home on Jalan Sriwijaya Raya Nomor 26 in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

Melati Suci and the Eternal Echo of Fatmawati

Beyond his institutional footprint within the party, Guruh’s cultural footprint endures through timeless artistic works that frequently intertwined personal history with national identity. One of his most enduring creations, the song and dance composition “Melati Suci,” carries a profound emotional weight rooted in his relationship with his mother, Fatmawati.

In May 1980, while Guruh was developing the piece specifically as a tribute to his mother, Fatmawati was undertaking an umrah pilgrimage in Mecca. During her travels, she received a phone call from her son detailing the performance he was crafting in her honor—a gesture that brought her visible joy. Fate, however, intervened with profound sorrow before the curtains could ever rise.

Fatmawati passed away on May 14, 1980, in Kuala Lumpur while journeying back to Indonesia from Saudi Arabia. She had even purchased costumes during a transit stop in the Malaysian capital to support the upcoming production. The tragic timing transformed “Melati Suci” from a celebratory gift into a haunting elegy, shifting its context into a permanent memorial for a mother who never lived to witness the final applause.

Honoring a Cultural Icon

How will you remember Guruh Soekarnoputra’s contributions to Indonesian music and dance? Share your thoughts on his enduring artistic legacy in the comments below.