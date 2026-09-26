Jessica Lange Returns as Constance Langdon in American Horror Story Season 13

American Horror Story has officially returned for its 13th season, featuring a sprawling crossover narrative anchored by the sinister significance of the number 13.

Triskaidekaphobia and the Flight 13 Catastrophe

The season kicks off with new character Ben, played by Joey Pollari, who suffers from severe triskaidekaphobia—a debilitating fear of the number 13. Despite his phobia, Ben boards a flight to accompany his Taylor Swift-superfan girlfriend, Kira, played by Madelaine Petsch, on her birthday trip alongside 13 of her best friends. The flight crashes, killing Kira and 12 of her companions. Ben survives the disaster, as does another passenger seated in row 13B, while Ben sat in 13F. This catastrophic event establishes the recurring, lethal motif of the number 13 throughout the narrative.

Coven Convergence at Miss Robichaux’s Academy

Before moving its primary setting to the Apollyon apartment building in New York City, the premiere flashes back to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies. Here, Supreme Cordelia, played by Sarah Paulson, and Madison Montgomery, played by Emma Roberts, assist a newcomer named Ophelia, played by Avantika, with telepathy training. Madison makes a dramatic entrance, declaring, “Surprise, bitch! This witch approves.” A severe storm rages outside, linking this scene chronologically to the plane crash. Sensing an approaching wave of violence, Cordelia remarks, “So much vengeful death,” and warns, “Something wicked this way comes.”

Ryan Murphy noted ahead of the release that season 13 operates as an independent story featuring beloved returning characters rather than a direct sequel. Explaining the dynamic among the returning cast, Murphy stated, “They’re fighting a very big villain. There has to be something big enough that even the ones who were villains before are now heroes—they’re united against a force that we’ve touched on in other seasons, but not in the way we are doing this season. There’s a big villain.”

Unraveling the Mysteries of the Apollyon and Mr. Nas

One month after the plane crash, Ben arrives at the Apollyon in New York City and encounters Constance Langdon, played by Jessica Lange, who resides on the 13th floor, untethered from the Murder House of season one. Constance introduces Ben to Mr. Nas, portrayed in his older years by Fedor Steer and in his youth by Paul Anthony Kelly. Constance notes that Nas is 87 years old, and hires Ben as his caregiver. Discussing his experience working alongside Lange, Pollari noted that she took him under her wing during production. “We are close off screen as well, and the scenes that we have together really developed a bond,” he stated. “I learned a lot from her.”

During the exact window of the plane crash, Nas is seen coughing up a bizarre, black viscous substance. In the second episode, Ben uncovers multiple hidden references to the number 13 inside Nas’ penthouse, including 13 figures integrated into a depiction of The Last Supper. Simultaneously, in Los Angeles, Twisty the Clown, the serial killer from season four’s Freak Show played by John Carroll Lynch, arrives at a clown school and slaughters 13 individuals, including an instructor played by Tig Notaro. Back at the Apollyon, Nas vomits the same black substance again, binding his character directly to the escalating casualties.

The Langdon Family Reunion and Dark Holiday Traditions

As Ben questions Constance regarding her role as Nas’ caregiver, she claims that all of her children are “alive and thriving.” This revelation prompts the return of her daughter Adelaide, played by Jamie Brewer, back “in this mortal coil.” The household dynamic shifts further into darkness as Constance prepares a holiday celebration aided by Kai Anderson, played by Evan Peters, from Cult. Kai assists in decorating a black Christmas tree topped with a pentagram. Constance’s son, Tate Langdon, also played by Peters, appears in the same sequence, marking a dual-character performance by Peters in a single scene.