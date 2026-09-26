Drive Electric Month features events across US and Canada

Drive Electric Month continues across most US states and Canada with over 150 online and in-person events celebrating electric vehicles through most of September and the start of October. The annual 16th-year event is organized by Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, EVHybridNoire, Drive Electric USA, and the Sierra Club.

Event Formats and Local Gatherings

Events range in size from small parking lot meetups and local EV parades to large festivals featuring booths from nearby car dealers and green businesses. Many locations offer live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. While most gatherings are in-person, webinar-style online events are also available for attendees who cannot travel to local sites.

Prospective buyers can talk directly with current electric vehicle owners to discuss ownership experiences, offering an unfiltered alternative to the traditional dealership experience. Attendees can check local event pages to view participating vehicle types and register their interest.

Sample Events Across the United States

Scheduled gatherings feature diverse local attractions and formats: