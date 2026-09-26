US and China Agree on AI Safety Communication Channel Following Trump-Xi Summit

The United States and China have agreed to establish a bilateral communication channel to manage artificial intelligence incidents, following a state visit to Washington by Chinese President Xi Jinping that concluded on Friday. Announced by the White House, the initiative aims to address safety risks and maintain human control over artificial intelligence.
The US-China Super-Intelligence Dialogue
Artificial intelligence—referred to as “super-intelligence” by US President Donald Trump in recent days—formed a central theme during Xi’s state visit to Washington. As part of these high-level talks, the two nations established a “United States-China Dialogue on Super-Intelligence” to exchange perspectives on the risks and advantages of the technology.
Both governments formally agreed to create a dedicated bilateral communication channel focused specifically on AI-related incidents.
Contrasting Regulatory Stances Between Washington and Beijing
Despite agreeing on the necessity of a safety channel, the two superpowers diverge significantly on regulatory philosophy. During the meetings, Xi emphasized that both leading nations bear a collective “responsibility to develop and manage AI for the common good, and to ensure that its development remains always under human control.” Conversely, Trump stated his preference to leave regulations exactly at their current stage.
The push for an operational notification mechanism gained momentum prior to the summit. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested a notification framework between the two countries to address national security incidents involving AI. Bessent noted the critical need to transition away from opacity toward greater transparency between the world’s leading AI powers.
The 30-Second Verdict
The newly formed dialogue and incident channel mark a pragmatic step toward mitigating high-stakes technological friction.