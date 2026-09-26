US and China Agree on AI Safety Communication Channel Following Trump-Xi Summit

The United States and China have agreed to establish a bilateral communication channel to manage artificial intelligence incidents, following a state visit to Washington by Chinese President Xi Jinping that concluded on Friday. Announced by the White House, the initiative aims to address safety risks and maintain human control over artificial intelligence.

The US-China Super-Intelligence Dialogue

Artificial intelligence—referred to as “super-intelligence” by US President Donald Trump in recent days—formed a central theme during Xi’s state visit to Washington. As part of these high-level talks, the two nations established a “United States-China Dialogue on Super-Intelligence” to exchange perspectives on the risks and advantages of the technology.

Both governments formally agreed to create a dedicated bilateral communication channel focused specifically on AI-related incidents.