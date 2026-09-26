Kylie Minogue to headline 2026 AFL Grand Final pre-game show at MCG

Kylie Minogue headlines the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2026 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 26, delivering an expected 20-minute set of eight to 10 tracks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Drawing an anticipated crowd of 100,000 fans.

The Bottom Line

The Venue & Timeline: Kylie Minogue takes to the MCG stage at approximately 1:40 pm AEST ahead of the 2:30 pm match start time.

Kylie Minogue takes to the MCG stage at approximately 1:40 pm AEST ahead of the 2:30 pm match start time. The Supporting Lineup: Melbourne musician G Flip opens the pre-game entertainment, while musical theatre performer Michael Paynter sings the national anthem and Mike Brady delivers Up There Cazaly.

Melbourne musician G Flip opens the pre-game entertainment, while musical theatre performer Michael Paynter sings the national anthem and Mike Brady delivers Up There Cazaly. Production Scale: Promoted by Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski and AFL CEO Andrew Dillon as the biggest production ever staged for the Grand Final.

The Homecoming Production at the MCG

After decades of international touring, Australia’s pop royalty is bringing a massive scale production back to home turf. The AFL secured Minogue for the headline slot back in March, marking the earliest headliner announcement in recent memory. Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski noted that organizers had tried for some time to make the booking a reality before locking it in for 2026. AFL CEO Andrew Dillon emphasized the enormous scale of the operation, pointing to a packed MCG and millions watching the broadcast.

The staging promises cutting-edge visual elements and dedicated choreography designed specifically for the 20-minute window. To accommodate the massive fan demand surrounding the appearance, a dedicated Kylie Village has been established in Yarra Park, housing official AFL and Kylie merchandise stores that will open to the public ahead of match day.

Setlist Speculation and Live Performance Pressures

Minogue is expected to pack between eight and 10 songs into her high-profile set, drawing from a rich catalog of Australian number-one singles including The Locomotion, I Should Be So Lucky, Spinning Around, and Can’t Get You Out of My Head. Having recently celebrated the silver jubilee of her landmark album Fever alongside the track hitting one billion streams, the setlist has plenty of milestone material to draw from.

Despite a decorated career that included wrapping a grueling 66-date Tension Tour last year, the 58-year-old artist admitted to feeling the pressure during a pre-show press conference. Weather conditions in Melbourne also threaten to introduce a wildcard factor, with rain forecasts raising concerns about a slippery stage, though contingency plans remain in place to manage any shifts in the weather.

Match Day Schedule and Surrounding Festivities

Event Component Performer / Detail Time / Location National Anthem Michael Paynter Pre-Game, MCG Retiree Motorcade Anthem Mike Brady (Up There Cazaly) Pre-Game, MCG Opening Act G Flip Pre-Game, MCG Headline Show Kylie Minogue 1:40 pm AEST, MCG Public Broadcast Event Sunrise Extravaganza Fed Square (Friday)

The afternoon kicks off with local musician G Flip opening the pre-game entertainment, expressing excitement on social media over sharing a lineup with Kylie. Meanwhile, broadcaster Sunrise hosts a dedicated Kylie extravaganza at Fed Square on the Friday public holiday, ramping up the city-wide atmosphere before the first bounce at 2:30 pm.