Tijuana vs. Atlas: Liga MX Apertura 2026 Round 10 Preview

Club Tijuana is set to host the Rojinegros del Atlas at the Estadio Caliente for a Liga MX Apertura clash, with both sides eager to capture three crucial points as the tournament standings tighten. As the competition reaches its tenth round, the fixture brings together two squads determined to reverse recent inconsistent form and push higher up the table.

Estadio Caliente Hosts Tight Table Battle

The encounter is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2026, with kickoff slated for 21:00 hours local time in Mexico City according to Telediario. Broadcasters have slated the match for television coverage via FOX and FOX One.

Matching 14-Point Records at Matchday 10

Heading into this Matchday 10 showdown, Tijuana occupies the sixth position in the league table with 14 points, built on a record of four wins, two draws, and two losses. Meanwhile, Atlas sits closely behind in ninth place, also holding 14 points through four wins, two draws, and three defeats.

Photo: milenio.com

Both teams arrive at the Estadio Caliente looking to build momentum after sharing the spoils in their previous outings. Tijuana comes off a hard-fought 2-2 draw away against Pachuca at the Estadio Hidalgo. Over their last four fixtures, Tijuana have experienced an irregular stretch featuring two wins and two defeats, conceding nine goals while finding the back of the net eight times.

Recent Form and Historical Parity

Atlas enters this match following a 1-1 stalemate against Pumas UNAM. The Rojinegros have recently encountered an inconsistent patch, recording one victory, one draw, and two losses in their most recent four games, during which they scored seven goals and allowed ten.

Photo: telediario.mx

Historically, the matchup between these two clubs remains evenly balanced. In past league meetings, each side has claimed two victories alongside a single draw. Their most recent encounter took place on March 5 during the Clausura 2026 tournament, where Atlas secured a 2-1 victory.

Bookmakers Favor Tijuana at Home

According to betting markets tracked by Milenio via Caliente.mx, Tijuana opens as the slight favorite to secure the home victory at +108 odds. An Atlas win is priced at +240, while a draw stands as the less favored outcome at +245, though these figures remain subject to change.

Demanding October Schedules Await

Looking ahead past this weekend, both clubs face demanding fixture lists. Atlas is immediately pointing toward a historic Clásico Tapatío rivalry match against Chivas on October 10 at the Estadio Jalisco. Tijuana’s upcoming schedule features a succession of crucial league tests, beginning with an away fixture against FC Juárez on October 10.

Fans can follow live updates and minute-by-minute coverage as the action unfolds on the pitch. Share your thoughts on how this match will affect the Apertura race in the comments below.