ARC Team USA Wins Opening Race at Naples America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta

The waters of the Gulf of Naples delivered an unforgettable opening day for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta, as American Racing Challenger Team USA mastered tricky conditions to claim victory in the first fleet race on September 25, 2026. Beneath a dramatic city backdrop, 14-to-15-knot winds with gusts touching 18 churned up a choppy bay, testing the limits of the foiling AC40 fleet and forcing tacticians into high-stakes maneuvers from the opening seconds.

Tactical Brilliance and Clean Air in the Gulf

Two false starts set a tense tone before the fleet finally broke clean. Every competitor opted for a starboard tack off the line, steering clear of any high-risk port-tack flyers. ARC Team USA crossed the starting line a length behind at the windward end, yet that momentary deficit quickly dissolved into a masterclass in positioning.

Co-helms Harry Melges and Lucas Calabrese, supported by trimmers Michael Menninger and Hans Henken, spotted an optimal lane midway through the course. They executed a sharp left-hand turn that propelled them into clean air. Melges later described the maneuver and the resulting breeze as “gold pure,” citing precise onboard communication and a calm, methodical tactical approach that left the rest of the fleet chasing shadows.

Luna Rossa and GB2 Pressure the Front-Runners

Once out front, ARC Team USA stretched its lead to nearly 250 meters, holding off a persistent challenge from the senior Italian squad, Luna Rossa 1. The local favorites, helmed by Peter Burling and Marco Gradoni during the previous day’s practice sessions, pushed hard to close the gap but ultimately had to settle for second place, according to race coverage from ANSA. Meanwhile, Luna Rossa’s Youth and Women’s crew finished fourth, maintaining a steady presence without threatening the podium.

Further back, the battle for third intensified as Cobham-Ultra GB2, featuring Hannah Mills and Ellie Aldridge, launched a relentless assault. The British pair narrowed the distance significantly down the stretch, securing a podium finish just behind Luna Rossa 1 and ahead of the trailing AC40s of Emirates Team New Zealand, which managed only fifth and seventh place finishes in the day’s opening fleet contest.

Foil Damage Derails GB1’s Campaign

While the American squad celebrated, misfortune struck one of the pre-regatta favorites. GB1 suffered a critical equipment failure early in the race when a cover plate detached from its starboard foil—the exact racing arm that had just been repaired following previous damage in testing.

Photo: ansa.it

Dylan Fletcher detailed the mounting frustrations, explaining that the boat struggled to tack, lacked grip, and suffered from severe leeway whenever they tried to sail on port tack. With the mechanical gremlins compounding choppy sea conditions, the team found themselves fighting simply to keep the boat moving efficiently around the course.

Looking Ahead in Naples

With ARC Team USA pocketing the initial 10 points and Luna Rossa collecting 9 points for their runner-up finish, the fleet looks toward the remaining schedule on the Bay of Naples. Calabrese emphasized the strong internal chemistry aboard the American boat, noting that a flat hierarchy and absolute trust in trimmers Menninger and Henken give them a vital edge.

Melges echoed those sentiments, acknowledging that while the opening victory was satisfying, the playbook remains open with plenty of lessons still to learn as the preliminary regatta unfolds. How do you think the shifting winds in Naples will alter the standings as the regatta progresses?