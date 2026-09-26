Curry signs 2-year extension with Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension that keeps the four-time NBA champion in the Bay Area through his 20th season, with the deal structured to provide the franchise with crucial future salary cap flexibility.

Stephen Curry Signs Two-Year Extension to Stay in Golden State

One of the league’s most defining player-franchise partnerships is officially locked in for the future. Stephen Curry and the Warriors agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension, ensuring the superstar guard will finish his career in a Golden State uniform. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the agreement, which was subsequently confirmed by the organization as training camp approaches.

The extension kicks in for the 2027-28 season and features a player option for the second year, taking Curry through the 2028-29 campaign when he will be 41 years old. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy praised the agreement in an official statement released by the franchise.

Dunleavy added that he believes there has never been a better face to a professional sports franchise both on and off the court than Curry.

Financial Impact and the Team-Friendly Discount

While the extension brings massive guarantees, it also represents a notable financial concession by the veteran guard. According to projections from Spotrac cited by Bleacher Report, the deal puts Curry on track to finish his career with roughly $650 million in guaranteed NBA salary, making him the highest-paid player in league history. Yet, the figures reveal that Curry left substantial money on the table.

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Instead, by accepting $116 million, Curry took more than $20 million below his maximum eligibility. He noted in an interview on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that financial flexibility was a central motivation behind structuring the deal to aid the front office in building a competitive roster.

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Prior to the extension, scenarios existed where Golden State could have carved out over $100 million in cap space next summer. With Curry’s numbers now settled, Cap Sheets projects the Warriors are looking at roughly $72 million in available cap space before factoring in their own free agents, partially guaranteed contracts, or rookie selections.

Rebuilding Around a Veteran Core After Injury Setbacks

The push for financial flexibility arrives as Golden State works to re-establish itself among the Western Conference elite. Following a disappointing 37-45 campaign marred by injuries and a play-in tournament exit against the Phoenix Suns, the franchise is leaning heavily on familiarity while integrating new pieces.

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Curry himself was limited to 43 games last season due to a tough case of runner’s knee that kept him sidelined for more than two months. Despite the missed time, his production remained elite when healthy, averaging 26.6 points per game and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc while breaking Michael Jordan’s record for the most 40-point games after turning 30.

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Meanwhile, the team selected rookie Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 overall pick and added veteran minimum signings Brandon Williams and Georges Niang. Golden State will face the early portion of the schedule without Jimmy Butler, who continues his recovery from a January ACL tear.

Training Camp Opens Ahead of Season Opener

With contract negotiations behind him, Curry turns his full attention to Year 18. The Warriors open training camp, setting the stage for their regular-season opener against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.

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