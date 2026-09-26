Casio Edifice EFR-109D New Watch Series: 4 Models at €119 with 10-Bar Water Resistance

Casio has launched the Edifice EFR-109 series across Europe at a retail price of 119 euros per watch, featuring a slim 38-millimeter stainless steel case, a water resistance of 10 bar, and a design prominently paired with a historic Toyota 2000GT sports car in promotional materials.

The Specs Behind the Slim 38mm Edifice Lineup

Casio’s newest European release brings a smaller footprint to the Edifice brand with dimensions measuring 45.3 by 38 by 9.8 millimeters. That profile is thin enough to slide cleanly under a shirt cuff. The watch features a three-hand layout, a date window positioned at the 3 o’clock mark, applied bar markers, and a thin printed index ring along the outer perimeter of the dial. Casio includes a lightly domed mineral glass crystal rather than sapphire, built to give the watch face a distinct vintage depth.

Under the hood, the quartz movement delivers an accuracy rating of plus or minus 20 seconds per month. Power comes from an SR920SW battery designed to run for roughly three years before needing a replacement. The line’s water resistance is officially rated to 10 bar.

Colorway Options and Weight Differences

Four distinct models comprise the EFR-109 rollout, with three utilizing steel bracelets and one opting for leather. The EFR-109D-1A comes outfitted with a black dial, while the EFR-109D-2A features a marinblå, or marine blue, face. For those wanting a touch of contrast, the EFR-109D-3A pairs a green dial with gold-colored hands and markers.

The fourth variant, the EFR-109L-7A, carries a cream-colored dial paired with a perforated brown leather strap. This specific model serves as the primary visual focus in Casio’s marketing campaigns. Weight varies significantly depending on the strap choice. The steel bracelet versions weigh 97 grams and use a triple-folding clasp featuring a one-touch opening mechanism. Meanwhile, the leather-strapped variant weighs just 44 grams.

Marketing Context and European Release Timeline

To establish a classic aesthetic, Casio photographed the entire EFR-109 lineup alongside a Toyota 2000GT sourced from the Toyota Automobile Museum. Accompanying marketing text from the manufacturer leans into the enduring appeal of sports car designs that stand the test of time.

All four models are currently listed as coming soon across Casio’s Spanish, Dutch, and German web platforms without an official corporate launch date attached. However, the German outlet Uhren-Nerd reports that the official release date hits the German web shop on Oct. 1, meaning buyers will not face a long wait.