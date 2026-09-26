Kate Middleton Invited to Appear on “Not Gonna Lie” Podcast

Kylie Kelce, field hockey coach and wife of Jason Kelce, publicly invited Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to appear as a guest on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast in September 2026. The invitation follows Prince William’s July appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, continuing a growing cultural bridge between British royalty and high-profile American sports and entertainment figures.

The Bottom Line The Invitation: Kylie Kelce publicly invited Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast to chat about field hockey and parenting on September 26, 2026.

Kylie Kelce publicly invited Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast to chat about field hockey and parenting on September 26, 2026. Royal-Podcasting Precedent: Prince William previously appeared as a surprise guest on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce in July 2026.

Prince William previously appeared as a surprise guest on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce in July 2026. High-Profile Crossover: The connection deepens ties between the Prince and Princess of Wales and cultural figures including Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise.

Bridging Kensington Palace and American Podcasting

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The cultural crossover between British royalty and American media took an unexpected turn when Kylie Kelce extended a warm, public invitation to Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Speaking to her audience, the field hockey coach and media personality expressed clear admiration for the royal’s athletic style. During a recent visit to the island of Bute in Scotland alongside Prince William, the Princess tried her hand at shinty, prompting Kelce’s lighthearted digital outreach.

In July, Prince William made waves across the entertainment industry by appearing as a surprise guest on “New Heights,” the massively popular podcast hosted by Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, who is in a high-profile relationship with global pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Inside the A-List Inner Circle of Windsor

The web of connections tying the British royal family to top-tier pop culture figures continues to tighten. Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, share a well-documented rapport with Swift, dating back to a memorable 2013 charity performance at Kensington Palace where the future king joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi on stage for “Livin’ On A Prayer.” More recently, William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London in 2024.

The momentum did not slow down as autumn approached. On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for the premiere of “Digger” at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square. There, they rubbed shoulders with Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise. The timing feels almost orchestrated for pop-culture watchers, landing just as Cruise himself made a guest appearance on “New Heights” and Swift dropped fresh tracks from her album “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”

Royal and Celebrity Media Cross-Pollination (2024–2026) Event / Platform Key Figures Involved Context / Timing Eras Tour London (2024) Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Backstage meeting following historical musical ties from 2013. “New Heights” Podcast (July 2026) Prince William, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Surprise guest appearance bridging sports media and the monarchy. “Digger” Premiere (September 2026) Prince and Princess of Wales, Tom Cruise Red carpet appearance at Leicester Square’s Odeon Luxe. “Not Gonna Lie” Invitation (September 2026) Kylie Kelce, Kate Middleton Public podcast invitation following royal athletic appearances in Scotland.

Will the Princess Make the Leap?

Whether Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will take up Kylie Kelce on her offer to chat about parenting and field hockey remains an open question. Drop a thought in the comments below—do you see a royal podcast appearance happening anytime soon, or is this bridging of worlds best left to the red carpets?