Kylian Mbappe Joins On, Signs 20-Year Endorsement Deal

French forward Kylian Mbappé has ended his 20-year association with Nike to sign a blockbuster boot and apparel partnership with Swiss sportswear brand On. The Real Madrid star joins the company as a global brand ambassador with equity, as On aggressively scales its footprint into the global soccer market.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Boot Transition Timeline: Mbappé is expected to test and debut On’s prototype soccer boots in competitive fixtures in the coming weeks ahead of a wider commercial rollout slated for 2027.

Mbappé is expected to test and debut On’s prototype soccer boots in competitive fixtures in the coming weeks ahead of a wider commercial rollout slated for 2027. Brand Equity Shift: Following Lamine Yamal’s 2024 switch to Adidas, Nike loses another marquee generational talent to a challenger brand aiming to capture elite market share.

Following Lamine Yamal’s 2024 switch to Adidas, Nike loses another marquee generational talent to a challenger brand aiming to capture elite market share. Commercial Projections: On’s ambitious “Premium Playbook” targets 17-19% annual sales growth, aiming to reach CHF 5.6 billion ($6.8 billion) by 2029 on the back of high-profile athlete alignment.

Breaking Decades of Tradition in the Boot Room

The scene in the world of elite soccer endorsements has changed significantly. Kylian Mbappé has officially severed ties with Nike, concluding a partnership that began when he was a child. Instead of renewing with the US sportswear giant, the Real Madrid forward has opted for a revolutionary path with On, acquiring equity in the Swiss company founded in 2010.

The move aligns Mbappé with a brand traditionally known for running footwear and tennis apparel, featuring proprietary innovations like CloudTec cushioning and LightSpray robotic manufacturing. Speaking alongside On co-CEO David Allemann and CNBC, Mbappé opened up about his decision to walk away from two decades of history. “Of course, I had 20 amazing years with Nike, I can only say thanks to them,” Mbappé stated. “But I think, as a person, as a player, it was the time to change… and after we started to talk, and after every discussion, I was a little bit more convinced about the fact that I have to be part of the family, I have to be part of the project, to be part of the journey with On and the football.”

The Technical Blueprint and On’s Soccer Strategy

For a player logging upwards of 60 matches a season across club and international duties, equipment synergy is non-negotiable. Modern players operating in high-intensity tactical systems demand absolute ergonomic precision. “You need to feel at one with your shoes,” Mbappé explained. “As a player, you need to feel a special connection with your boot, with the ball, with the pitch, with the evolution of the game. Now you play 60 games in a season. You train every day. The intensity is high. You need to feel comfortable in your shoes.”

On is banking on its technical playbook to carve out space in a fiercely competitive market historically dominated by Nike and Adidas, alongside challengers like Puma, New Balance, and Skechers—who recently secured England captain Harry Kane. To spearhead this transition, On appointed legendary French international Thierry Henry as its director of football. Henry, who has been collaborating with the brand since late last year, will oversee player relationships and product validation. Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Sydney Schertenleib continues her role as a training and lifestyle ambassador, helping develop products specifically tailored for the women’s game.

On’s Strategic Soccer Expansion Framework Partner / Executive Role Key Focus Area Kylian Mbappé Global Brand Ambassador & Equity Partner Elite boot testing, product design, and global market scaling Thierry Henry Director of Football Player integration, technical oversight, and athlete relationships Sydney Schertenleib Training & Lifestyle Ambassador Women’s game product collaboration and footwear testing

Challenging the Duopoly on the Pitch

The commercial stakes are exceptionally high. On outlined aggressive targets during its Investor Day, anchored by its “Premium Playbook.” The brand projects annual sales growth between 17% and 19%, pushing toward CHF 5.6 billion ($6.8 billion) by 2029 while maintaining a gross profit margin above 65%.

Photo: cnbc.com

“I always say that the reward is in the risk,” Thierry Henry noted regarding the brand’s bold market entry. “We’re not here to chase any trends. We’re trying to be ourselves the way we like to do it, the way we see it, the way we thought about it with him and that’s the main thing.”

By blending Mbappé’s on-pitch profile with On’s engineering capabilities—including plans to deploy LightSpray technology to soccer footwear—the brand aims to disrupt the legacy duopoly. According to reporting by The Athletic, the French superstar could be spotted wearing early iterations of On’s soccer boots in competitive fixtures over the coming weeks, setting the stage for a full retail launch in 2027 that will eventually encompass team kits and lifestyle trainers.