Asian Games 2026: India Secures Bronze in Table Tennis

The Indian table tennis contingent concluded its Asian Games 2026 campaign in Toyota City on September 26, securing a single bronze medal in the mixed doubles event through Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. Seven gold medals were contested across singles, doubles, and team disciplines at the Aichi-Nagoya games.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Campaign Genesis and Team Squad Architecture

India’s 10-member squad arrived in Toyota City ahead of the September 20 start, featuring prominent names such as Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sreeja Akula. The team events formed the initial phase of the schedule, setting the stage for individual and paired competitions that culminated on September 28.

Meanwhile, the women’s roster comprised Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Syndrela Das.

Group Stage Battles: Men’s and Women’s Team Dynamics

The group stage matches tested the depth of both squads in the best-of-five format. In the men’s Group F opener, India swept Indonesia 3-0. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Muhammad Negara (11-8, 11-7, 11-9), Manav Thakkar overcame Muhammad Junindra 3-2 (11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9), and Manush Shah blanked Affan Pratama 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 12-10).

However, the second fixture against Iran proved challenging as the men’s team fell 0-3. Manush Shah lost to Noshad Alamiyan (11-3, 11-8, 12-10), Manav Thakkar dropped his match to Benyamin Faraji (11-2, 11-6, 11-6), and Harmeet Desai suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Nima Alamian (12-10, 13-15, 11-3, 10-12, 11-2).

The women’s team also navigated a rigorous Group F path, opening with a 3-0 victory over Indonesia. Sreeja Akula beat Ni Maharani 3-1, Diya Chitale swept Almaira Nebuchadnezzar, and Yashaswini Ghorpade handled Citra Rasmi. A tougher test followed against Singapore, where India edged out a 3-2 win featuring a gritty deciding performance by Ghorpade against Loy Ming Ying.

Medal Breakthrough in Mixed Doubles

The duo secured the nation’s sole medal of the tournament by claiming bronze. In the quarter-finals, Shah and Chitale produced a tactical upset, defeating Hong Kong China’s world No. 4 pair, Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, with a 3-1 scoreline.

Photo: europesays.com

The semi-final barrier proved insurmountable, as the Indian pair encountered the People’s Republic of China’s world No. 2 duo, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. The Chinese pair secured a 4-0 victory, leaving Shah and Chitale with a commendable bronze finish.

Round / Stage Player / Pair Opponent Result / Score Men’s Team Gr. F Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Muhammad Negara (INA) Won 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-9) Women’s Team Gr. F Sreeja Akula Ni Maharani (INA) Won 3-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4) Mixed Doubles QF Manush Shah / Diya Chitale Wong Chun Ting / Doo Hoi Kem (HKG) Won 3-1 Mixed Doubles SF Manush Shah / Diya Chitale Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha (CHN) Lost 0-4

Conclusion of the Singles Campaign

The campaign reached its formal conclusion on September 26. The final two remaining Indian singles competitors, Manush Shah and Yashaswini Ghorpade, bowed out in the round of 16. Despite exiting prior to the medal rounds in the singles brackets, the contingent departs Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with valuable tournament experience and a podium finish in mixed doubles.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.