Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Residents Warned of Measles Exposure

Public health authorities in Montérégie issued an urgent alert warning that individuals may have been exposed to measles in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield between September 17 and September 20. The infected individual visited several public locations, including an event at Hotel MOCO and the Dooly’s bar, prompting officials to track potential transmissions and urge symptom monitoring through October 11.

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Public health investigations are currently underway to trace individuals who might have crossed paths with the contagious virus.

Timeline of Public Exposures Across Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Venues

The exposure window spans from September 17 through September 20, covering several specific public gatherings in the region. Most notably, the affected individual attended an event hosted at the Hotel MOCO during this timeframe.

Additionally, the infected person visited the local Dooly’s bar late into the week. Public records show this visit occurred during the evening and overnight hours between September 18 and September 19, specifically from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Monitor your health carefully for symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash if you visited Hotel MOCO or Dooly’s bar between September 17 and September 20.

Keep watch for potential signs of the illness up until October 11, which marks the outer limit of the virus’s standard incubation period.

Contact the Info-Santé telephone service at 811 immediately if any compatible symptoms begin to manifest.

Understanding Measles Transmission and Vulnerable Populations

Measles is classified as a highly contagious viral illness that spreads primarily via airborne transmission through respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, the virus remains suspended in the air or lands on surfaces, posing an infection risk to nearby susceptible individuals.

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Health officials emphasize that certain groups face a significantly elevated risk of developing severe complications if they contract the virus. Infants, pregnant women, and immunosuppressed individuals are particularly vulnerable to these heightened health risks.

Measles Exposure Metrics and Protocol Parameter Details Exposure Dates September 17 – September 20 Key Locations Hotel MOCO event, Dooly’s bar (Sept 18–19, 6 PM – 1 AM) Symptom Monitoring Window Until October 11 Clinical Signs Fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red eyes), rash Official Contact Info-Santé at 811

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals should bypass self-treatment and directly consult professional healthcare resources.

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Public health officials may also reach out proactively to specific individuals identified as being at higher risk of exposure during the ongoing contact tracing investigation.

References

Direction de santé publique de la Montérégie. Official public health press release and epidemiological advisory regarding Salaberry-de-Valleyfield exposures.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.