Aceh separatists raise GAM flags during peace anniversary gathering

Thousands gathered at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh on August 15, 2026, to commemorate 21 years of peace between Indonesia and the separatist Free Aceh Movement, known as GAM. What should have been a solemn reflection on two decades of stability quickly transformed into an assertive display of nationalism, as participants raised the movement’s historical red, black, and white crescent-star flag and chanted calls for a free Aceh.

The Return of Separatist Symbols in Banda Aceh

During the August anniversary gathering, several attendees lowered Indonesia’s national flag, replacing it with the banner of the former separatist group. These actions represent politically charged statements in a province where GAM waged a brutal, nearly three-decade armed struggle for self-determination before the 2005 Helsinki agreement brought an official end to the conflict.

This demonstration was far from an isolated flashpoint. Former GAM members also hoisted the crescent-star flag during the movement’s anniversary in December 2024, with participants voicing aspirations for the banner to eventually fly across the entire province. Similar public displays occurred in December 2025, prompting Indonesian security forces to step in and disperse the crowds.

Disaster Recovery and Government Frustrations

The resurfacing of these independence symbols and slogans coincides with Aceh’s ongoing struggle to recover from severe floods and landslides that devastated the region in late November 2025. Those catastrophic weather events claimed more than 1,000 lives and forced over 1 million people to relocate, making Aceh one of the hardest-hit provinces in the country.

Two decades earlier, the 2004 tsunami acted as a crucial catalyst, drawing international aid and accelerating the peace process between Jakarta and the separatist leadership. Yet in a striking historical reversal, public criticism of the central government’s response to the late 2025 emergency has instead fueled renewed grievances and intensified fresh expressions of pro-independence sentiment.

The Fragile Legacy of the 2005 Helsinki Agreement

Founded in 1976, the movement presented Aceh—situated on the westernmost edge of Sumatra—as a distinct nation entitled to sovereignty rooted in the history of the former independent sultanate. The ensuing armed conflict killed thousands of civilians, who bore the brunt of violence, torture, arbitrary arrests, and forced displacement perpetrated by both state security forces and insurgent fighters.

The 2005 Helsinki peace agreement successfully transformed one of Southeast Asia’s bloodiest separatist conflicts into a model of post-conflict reconciliation. The accord granted Aceh extensive self-governing powers, local political parties, and substantial discretion over economic affairs and natural resources, though lingering grievances over revenue-sharing provisions related to the province’s gas fields remain to this day.

For now, the unfolding events in Aceh test the enduring durability of a peace settlement that has held for more than twenty years.