Free Dementia Awareness Event Coming to Carrigaline

More than 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, prompting HSE South West to host a free public awareness event at the Carrigaline Community Complex on Wednesday, September 30, from 7 pm to 9 pm. The session forms part of ongoing efforts to support the development of dementia-inclusive communities throughout Cork.

Because most people with dementia live in the community, the condition increasingly affects families, friends, neighbours, colleagues, customers, and community members. HSE South West is collaborating with the South Cork City and County Dementia Inclusive Alliance—a working group comprising community members and local agency representatives—to strengthen dementia-inclusive practices in Carrigaline, Kinsale, and Bandon.

Event Schedule and Speakers

The awareness evening will be facilitated by dementia care co-ordinator Bernadette Horgan Edmead. Guest speakers for the session include Dr Tim Dukelow, a consultant geriatrician with the Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons (ICPOP), and Gemma McCarthy, an advanced nurse practitioner also with ICPOP.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Dr Dukelow stated:

“When communities understand dementia and feel equipped to respond, it can make a profound difference to people’s daily lives. Early awareness and practical support help people to stay connected, engaged and confident in their own communities.”

Bernadette Horgan Edmead added:

“Our work in HSE South West is rooted in partnership. By collaborating with local groups and organisations, we can build environments where people living with dementia feel understood, supported and able to remain active in their own communities.” HSE South West

Training Opportunities

Attendees at the Carrigaline session will also receive information regarding follow-up dementia awareness training. The event will provide opportunities for individuals, local businesses, community groups, clubs, and services to register their interest in upcoming training dates scheduled for 2026.