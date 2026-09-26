Arkansas AG Tim Griffin Announces Arrest in Lowe’s Organized Retail Theft Scheme

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced the arrest of 30-year-old Adam D. Taylor of Russellville on six counts of felony theft of property following an investigation into organized retail theft incidents at Lowe’s Companies, Inc. stores totaling approximately $14,449.31 in reported losses as of May 6, 2026.

The Bottom Line

Financial Exposure: Reported losses across targeted regional locations reached $14,449.31 by early May 2026.

Reported losses across targeted regional locations reached $14,449.31 by early May 2026. Enforcement Mechanism: The arrest stems from a collaborative effort involving the Attorney General’s Special Investigations Division (SID) and local prosecuting authorities.

The arrest stems from a collaborative effort involving the Attorney General’s Special Investigations Division (SID) and local prosecuting authorities. Systemic Impact: State officials emphasize that organized retail crime drives up costs for Arkansas consumers and workers.

Unraveling the Organized Retail Theft Scheme

On May 1, 2026, special agents from the Arkansas Attorney General’s office were contacted by a security official representing Lowe’s Companies, Inc.. The security official flagged multiple theft incidents hitting stores located in Conway and Russellville.

By May 6, 2026, reported losses were approximately $14,449.31. Because the incidents appeared to be an ongoing organized retail theft scheme, the retailer requested assistance investigating the matter.

Investigation, Warrants, and Custody Transitions

Investigators assigned to the Special Investigations Division (SID) identified Adam D. Taylor, 30, of Russellville, as the suspect.

Key Investigation Timeline Milestones (2026) Date Action / Milestone Entities Involved May 1, 2026 Initial security referral regarding Conway and Russellville incidents Lowe’s Security & Arkansas AG SID May 6, 2026 Reported inventory losses finalized at approximately $14,449.31 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. July 17, 2026 Felony warrants obtained for six counts of theft of property Special Investigations Division September 16, 2026 Warrant successfully served on suspect AG Special Agents & Pope County Detention Center

By July 17, 2026, SID special agents obtained warrants for Taylor for six counts of felony theft of property. But the execution of those warrants required coordination across correctional facilities.

On September 16, state special agents confirmed that the warrants were served on Taylor while he was already incarcerated at the Pope County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Inter-Agency Collaboration and Economic Ramifications

Attorney General Tim Griffin acknowledged the assistance provided by the Office of the Fifth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Prosecutor Jeff Phillips and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Patton.

“Retail theft hurts Arkansas businesses, workers, and consumers, and repeat offenders drive up costs for everyone,” stated Attorney General Tim Griffin. “My office will continue working alongside our law enforcement partners to hold those who commit retail theft accountable.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.