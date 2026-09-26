Brown marmorated stink bugs migrate indoors for winter

As September temperatures drop, invasive brown marmorated stink bugs leave outdoor gardens and crops to seek warm indoor shelter for the winter, clustering in attics, upper levels, and around windows to enter a sluggish survival phase known as diapause.

The Biology of Fall Diapause and Indoor Migration

Stink bugs spend spring and summer functioning as outdoor agricultural pests, feeding on garden vegetables and crops. However, as nights begin to cool, their behavior shifts dramatically. According to Dr. Chris Hayes, director of the Hayes Structural Pest Research Lab at NC State, these insects start moving inside structures and anywhere they can find warm shelter starting in September.

As soon as a region experiences a few cold nights, stink bugs enter diapause. In nature, this biological slowdown would cause them to cluster inside hollow logs or trees to escape frost and predators. “Then they slow their body way, way, way down. They stop feeding. And that allows them to survive until spring,” Hayes explains. While timing varies by geographic location, this indoor migration typically begins in late summer or early fall, with the pests remaining hidden until warmer weather returns.

Shield-Shaped Morphology and Invasive Pressures

Visually, stink bugs are defined by their distinctive shield-shaped bodies. The brown marmorated stink bug specifically features a mottled brown and gray exterior accented by lighter markings along the edges of its abdomen. While numerous native species exist, the brown marmorated variety is invasive and particularly troublesome due to a lack of natural predators within the United States. Although they do not bite or sting humans, they can damage plants outdoors.

Homeowners generally do not need to worry about leaving food unsecured to deter them. Unlike typical household pests, these intruders are not looking for sustenance. “I don’t want to say you’d never see a stinkbug eat a fruit,” Hayes notes, acknowledging their outdoor diet. “But most of the time, by the late fall, they’re not concerned with feeding, just surviving.”

How They Breach Exterior Envelopes

Stink bugs locate entry points by moving upward and inward across a structure’s exterior. They exploit small gaps around windows, doors, vents, soffits, utility lines, and other structural penetrations. Because they naturally seek out upper elevations, they frequently cluster in attics, around eaves, and near windows on the sunny sides of a building.

Property owners often remain unaware of the scale of the intrusion. “A few on your window could mean you have a small number, or you could have hundreds up there and you wouldn’t know. When the spring comes, they’re gone and you’d never know they were there,” Hayes points out.

Targeted Removal Tactics and the Danger of Crushing

When dealing with isolated stink bugs on a window or curtain, simple physical removal is effective because cold temperatures render the insects sluggish. Hayes recommends picking the insect up with a tissue or paper towel and flushing it. Putting them back outside is counterproductive because they will simply re-enter the structure.

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For larger clusters, a vacuum cleaner offers an efficient extraction method. However, leaving live bugs inside a vacuum allows them to crawl back out. Captured insects must be frozen or dropped into a bucket of soapy water to ensure extermination.

Crucially, property owners should avoid crushing large numbers of stink bugs. When disturbed or physically crushed, these insects release an unpleasant odor that functions as a chemical defense system. “When they release their odor, it’s a chemical defense system,” Hayes explains. “And it’s very likely releasing an alarm pheromone for other stink bugs. Crushing one alerts the others.” Smashing multiple bugs in a cluster triggers an alarm pheromone that causes the remaining insects to scatter deeper into the home.

Preventative Structural Sealing

Preventing an infestation requires securing the building envelope against future migrations:

Brown marmorated stink bugs seek winter refuge