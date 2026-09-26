GTA 6 $399 Collector’s Edition Lacks the Game Itself

Rockstar Games set the price for The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection for Grand Theft Auto VI at 399.99 dollars, omitting the actual game disc or digital copy from the box. Preorders opened ahead of a November 19 shipment date, sparking immediate online backlash over the steep cost and missing software.

The Goodtime State Package Contents And Missing Game

The expensive collector’s box draws its theme from a character named Macca the Gator. Inside the 48.26 centimeter by 34.29 centimeter by 31.75 centimeter package, buyers find a 15-centimeter Macca figurine featuring a hidden compartment, matte black Oakley Frogskins sunglasses equipped with Prizm Sapphire lenses, and a New Era 9FORTY baseball cap. Additional items include a Macca magnet mirror, a Vice City mixing spoon, a razor blade shaped keychain, a Leonida Keys sling bag, a manatee shaped shot glass, an enamel pin set, a sticker pack, and a double-sided poster.

Despite carrying a 399.99 dollar price tag, the bundle does not include a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI. Players must purchase the game separately. IGN reported that fans flooded comment sections with complaints about the missing software and overall cost, with one user stating they would skip the purchase because the price is too crazy and lacks even a steelbook case.

Comparative Pricing Against Red Dead Redemption Two

The high price point makes this the most expensive collector’s edition in Rockstar Games history. Market analysis shows the custom Oakley sunglasses carry an individual estimated retail value between 150 and 200 dollars, which accounts for a significant portion of the total cost.

Player discussions frequently contrast the new offering with past releases, specifically noting that the upcoming collector’s box costs four times as much as the collector’s edition released for Red Dead Redemption 2. Fans previously compared protagonist Jason to Arthur Morgan, alongside romance plotlines involving Jason and Lucia versus Arthur and Mary. Now, the financial comparison dominates community forums as players evaluate whether the physical merchandise justifies the expense while they await the release date of the game itself.