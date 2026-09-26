New report: Utah Valley University warned Charlie Kirk’s staff of risks, but team ignored concerns

An independent report released on Friday reveals that Turning Point USA insisted on holding an outdoor campus event for Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University despite school officials raising safety concerns. Kirk was subsequently assassinated by a rooftop sniper on September 10, 2025.

The Independent Review and University Findings

Utah Valley University released a 158-page independent report commissioned by the school detailing the security procedures and events leading up to the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old political activist. The review concluded that no university employee or agent acted in bad faith or displayed willful and wanton disregard for safety.

However, investigators identified notable inconsistencies in campus safety policies, staffing, and resources. The university failed to establish a formal security assessment or a written event action plan, ultimately deferring critical logistical choices to the political organization (as detailed in the external review).

Disputed Venue Choices and Security Deficiencies

Weeks before the event, university staff suggested alternative, more secure indoor locations. Despite these warnings, a representative from Turning Point USA insisted on an outdoor courtyard because Kirk had previously used the space and the organization was familiar with it.

Investigators noted that the outdoor setting was surrounded by tall buildings and elevated observation platforms, which created significant protective operations considerations. Furthermore, Turning Point managed its own ticketing process and projected an attendance of roughly 600 people while failing to provide an accurate estimate to the university before an actual crowd of thousands arrived.

Charlie Kirk’s family alleges UVU knew of rooftop security risk before his assassination

Photo: FOX 13 News Utah

“Several key event security decisions were deferred to the TPUSA field representative even though UVU staff members raised concerns, including concerns related to holding the event in the outdoor fountain courtyard area and using TPUSA’s ticketing process.” Utah Valley University report, via The Guardian

The initial day-to-day security posture relied on just three university law enforcement officers, though that number was doubled to six when the police chief observed the size of the gathering. Coordination gaps also plagued the day of the event. A scheduled morning walkthrough and pre-event briefing between campus police chief Jeff Long and the organization’s security supervisor Dan Flood never took place.

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Legal Fallout and Family Retaliation

The findings of the external review arrive as Charlie Kirk’s relatives move forward with legal action against the university. Last week, the family filed a wrongful death notice—a mandatory precursor to a lawsuit—alleging that inadequate security and reckless decisions contributed to his death.

Photo: yahoo.com

Brett Parkinson, an attorney representing the Kirk family, argued that the university assumed full responsibility for safety upon hosting the gathering.

“This report reaffirms the facts we laid out in our Notice of Claim: that UVU security was woefully understaffed and unprepared to manage the obvious risks associated with an event of this nature. The buck stopped with UVU leadership and law enforcement. Justice for Charlie and his family requires true accountability for UVU’s fatal shortcomings that day.” Erika Kirk Reflects on Grief and Charlie Kirk’s Legacy in NYT Essay Brett Parkinson, Kirk family attorney, via FOX 13 News Utah

Statewide Policy Changes and Leadership Response

The high-profile assassination served as a watershed moment during a wider wave of political violence across the United States.

Report: UVU tried to warn Charlie Kirk’s staff of risks, but team ignored concerns

Jon Anderson, who took over as UVU president in August, stated that the institution has a responsibility to absorb the review’s lessons. In an interview, Anderson noted that the campus has formed a major events assessment committee, delivered safety training to faculty and staff, and tightened collaboration with local and state law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, criminal proceedings continue against the suspect in the shooting. Tyler Robinson faces aggravated murder charges and has entered a plea of not guilty, with prosecutors alleging the killing was politically motivated while defense attorneys dispute the evidentiary links.