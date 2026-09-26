Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down I-40 Eastbound in Albuquerque

A severe multi-vehicle crash involving multiple victims has prompted the complete closure of Interstate 40 eastbound near Unser Boulevard in Albuquerque, according to local authorities. The nighttime collision drew an immediate response from the Albuquerque Police Department, which arrived at the scene shortly after 9:30 PM to manage the emergency and secure the busy corridor.

The collision occurred on a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 40 situated between Coors Boulevard and Unser Boulevard, creating immediate transit bottlenecks and forcing emergency crews to shut down critical lanes of travel while investigators processed the wreckage.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered at least two heavily damaged vehicles involved in the collision, with multiple patients requiring medical evaluation and transport at the scene. The impact and subsequent positioning of the wreckage left one of the involved vehicles stranded directly in the center median of the highway, underscoring the severity of the nighttime crash.

Traffic Disruptions and Investigation Status

In response to the emergency, law enforcement officers completely closed Interstate 40 eastbound at the Unser Boulevard interchange. While traffic restrictions on the eastbound lanes remained firmly in place, authorities noted that the immediate operational status of Interstate 40 westbound was not yet definitively confirmed as crews continued their initial assessments.

Officials indicated that the ongoing investigation is being handled either by the Albuquerque Police Department’s specialized Motor Unit or by the New Mexico State Police, depending on the final determination of jurisdiction and the severity of the injuries sustained.

Motorists driving through the Westside and surrounding metro areas were strongly advised to avoid the corridor and anticipate significant delays on Interstate 40 eastbound while first responders cleared the scene and reconstruction teams gathered evidence.

What Comes Next

Official updates regarding the medical conditions of those injured and the official cause of the collision are expected to be released as soon as the Albuquerque Police Department or the New Mexico State Police conclude their preliminary on-site investigations. Drivers should continue to monitor local traffic advisories for real-time announcements regarding the reopening of the affected lanes on Interstate 40.

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