Charlie Kirk’s family alleges UVU knew of rooftop security risk before his assassination

The family of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk filed a wrongful death notice against Utah Valley University and the state of Utah on September 9, 2026. The legal filing alleges that severe security lapses and ignored rooftop warnings left Kirk helpless before an assassin shot him during a campus speaking event.

A Notice of Claim Filed Against Utah Officials

Nearly a year after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus, his family has initiated legal proceedings by filing a notice of claim against Utah Valley University, the state of Utah, and key campus leadership figures. The document, dated September 9, 2026, serves as a mandatory precursor under state law before a formal wrongful death lawsuit can be brought against a governmental entity.

The prospective plaintiffs listed in the document include Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, their two minor children, and Kirk’s parents, Robert and Kathryn. The filing names former university president Astrid Tuminez, campus police chief Jeffrey Long, the Utah Valley University Police Department, and the state itself among those alleged to bear responsibility.

Unheeded Rooftop Warnings and Security Failures

According to the legal documents, the tragedy could have been avoided had university officials addressed known vulnerabilities regarding accessible rooftops surrounding the campus quad. Attorneys for the family assert that Turning Point USA organizers directly communicated with campus police before the event to flag the danger of students accessing nearby roofs.

Text messages cited in the filing reveal that an official with Kirk’s organization asked police chief Jeffrey Long for controlled access or permission to post private security on the roof of the Sorenson Center, which sat close to where Kirk was scheduled to speak. According to the filing, Chief Long allegedly replied, I got you covered as recorded in the legal documents.

Photo: The Washington Post

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Despite those communications, authorities state that a lone gunman, identified as 23-year-old Tyler Robinson, scaled the distant Losee Center rooftop more than 400 feet away. From that perch, he fired a single fatal shot that struck Kirk in the neck during his American Comeback Tour on September 10, 2025.

Attorneys further argued that the university deployed just six officers to manage a crowd exceeding 3,000 attendees, failed to conduct an adequate pre-event risk assessment, and deployed neither drones nor video feeds to monitor surrounding vantage points. Following the shooting, the lack of immediate first responders resulted in Kirk being transported to a hospital in a private vehicle rather than an ambulance.

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Legal Arguments and the Constitutional ‘State-Created Danger’ Claim

In addition to standard wrongful death allegations under Utah law, the family’s legal notice raises a claim of state-created danger under the United States Constitution. Counsel representing the family maintains that a combination of reckless decisions and unfulfilled security promises actively left the conservative activist vulnerable to attack.

Photo: reuters.com

University representatives responded to the filing by noting they are aware of the notice and handle legal matters through established institutional processes while maintaining their focus on supporting the campus community. The Utah Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on potential litigation.

Criminal Prosecution Advances Separately in Court

While the civil claims move through initial procedural steps, the criminal case against the accused gunman proceeds toward trial. Tyler Robinson pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including aggravated murder, during a hearing in 4th District Court in Provo, Utah.

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Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride presented surveillance evidence during hearings, arguing that Robinson deliberately assumed a sniper posture and created a massive risk of death to the surrounding crowd. District Court Judge Tony Graf ruled that the evidence supports a capital murder charge, meaning Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted by a jury.

Upcoming Court Dates and Next Steps

With the preliminary criminal proceedings concluded, Judge Tony Graf scheduled a hearing for October 23, 2026, to formally set the date for Tyler Robinson’s trial. Meanwhile, the Kirk family’s notice of claim remains active under state review as attorneys prepare for potential civil litigation against Utah Valley University and state authorities.