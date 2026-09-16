Japan a notch higher in latest gender gap report, still worst among G7

Japan climbed to 117th place among 145 economies in the World Economic Forum’s annual gender gap report, improving one notch from the previous year. Despite this slight upward shift driven by political and economic gains, the country remains the worst among the Group of Seven industrialized democracies.

Global Rankings and the G7 Landscape

The latest report released by the Swiss think tank places Japan at 117th out of 145 economies worldwide (according to the Kyodo News report). While the nation improved its position by one notch compared to the previous year, it continues to trail significantly behind its Group of Seven peers. Britain and Germany secured the fifth and ninth positions respectively, while Italy registered as the second-lowest G7 member at 83rd.

Regionally, Japan sits behind several of its East Asian and Pacific neighbors. China and South Korea placed ahead at 96th and 101st respectively. The Global Gender Gap Report evaluates progress across four primary pillars: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

The Impact of Political Leadership Shifts

The WEF highlighted a major milestone in Japanese politics as a primary driver for the country’s upward movement in the political empowerment subindex. The Swiss think tank noted the election of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s first woman prime minister, describing the transition as a historical development .

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The index calculation factors in the ratio of female lawmakers in the Lower House, the gender balance among cabinet ministers, and the historical ratio of men to women serving as head of government over the past five decades. Outside of Takaichi, the cabinet included only two female ministers, and female representation in the lower chamber hovered around 14 percent.

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Pillar Breakdown and Long-Term Trends

Japan’s overall performance produced a score of 0.670 on a benchmark scale ranging from 0 to 1, marking a minor advance from 0.666 the prior year. An examination of the four evaluated categories reveals stark disparities across sectors.

Evaluation Pillar Japan’s Ranking Political Participation 121st Economic Participation and Opportunity 119th Educational Attainment 68th Health and Survival 49th

Progress toward narrowing the gender divide has unfolded gradually. The report noted that Japan’s parity score has improved only marginally since 2006, with those slow gains driven predominantly by increases in economic and political parity. On a global scale, the institution calculated that complete worldwide gender parity stands 120 years away.

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Emerging Artificial Intelligence Disparities

For the first time, the annual index incorporated an analysis of gender representation within the artificial intelligence ecosystem. The evaluation revealed that women experience consistent underrepresentation across seniority levels within artificial intelligence firms compared to non-artificial intelligence organizations.