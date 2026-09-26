DU Students Protest in Delhi Demanding Better Women’s Safety

Nearly 200 Delhi University students staged a march on Friday, September 26, 2026, along the footpaths close to August Kranti Marg, calling for enhanced security measures for women and children across the Capital in the wake of the reported gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at a Delhi park and the molestation of minors in the Bihar districts of Jamui and Samastipur, marking the week’s second protest of this nature.

The March From Kamala Nehru College to Gargi

The streets of Delhi echoed with chants of “Chup rehna ab band karo… Halla Bol!” on Friday as students mobilized for the second time in a single week. Roughly 200 protesters marched from Kamala Nehru College toward Gargi College along the footpaths near the August Kranti Marg. Demonstrators raised clenched fists and filmed the procession while calling urgent attention to the safety of women and children.

Students from prominent institutions—including Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Gargi College, Miranda House, and Kamala Nehru College—participated. Many voiced profound frustration that fundamental safety remains unachieved in 2026.

“It’s 2026, and we are still fighting for the right to safety and education,” shared a second-year Gargi student who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fears of administrative reprisal. She described an exhausting daily routine of coordinating transit companions and sharing live location with at least ten people just to return safely to Lajpat Nagar where she stays. “We shouldn’t have to live like this,” she added.

Challenging Protectionist Curfews and Reclaiming Public Space

Protesters directed sharp criticism toward official responses that restrict women’s freedom rather than targeting perpetrators of violence. Under the collective banner “Hum Auratein Azaad Hai (‘We women are free’),” organizers condemned the Delhi Development Authority’s alleged move barring women from public parks after sunset. They similarly rebuked college administrations enforcing stricter hostel and PG curfews, arguing that these rules effectively cage women instead of tackling offenders.

LSR Students’ Union President Anusha Garg outlined several administrative steps recently enacted:

Area of Intervention Reported Security Measure Patrol Expansion Increased patrolling in areas including National Park and Vikram Vihar; strengthened Pink Squad patrolling. Infrastructure Work being taken up to improve street lighting on the road behind College; personnel at the Pink Booth and Back Gate are being monitored and briefed. Targeted Action Specific locations flagged by students have been brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for action.

Despite these updates, student speakers emphasized that systemic change requires reclaiming public infrastructure entirely. Aanya, an LSR graduate from 2021 who attended the Friday demonstration, underscored the overarching mission.

“Women haven’t gathered here just to fight an isolated incident. This is about a much larger cause,” Aanya noted. “We are fighting for our basic right to occupy public spaces.”

Drafting a Charter of Demands Along Siri Fort Road

Following the march, protesters gathered along Siri Fort Road to hold open consultations, pooling testimonies and grievances to draft a charter of demands. Their agenda asserts that safety for women and gender minorities will only be achieved when public spaces are reclaimed through improved street lighting, affordable metro and bus passes, and freedom from domestic responsibilities to occupy these areas at any time.

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