Vermont Supreme Court Upholds Gov. Phil Scott’s Return-to-Office Mandate

The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that Gov. Phil Scott has the authority to order most state employees to return to their offices, a decision that seems likely to deepen the divide between the governor and state workers who prefer remote work. The unanimous decision ends a yearlong legal dispute over remote work guidelines following the COVID-19 pandemic and affirms the administration’s right to manage the public sector workforce.

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Under the ruling issued Friday, the state’s highest court overturned a previous decision by the state’s Labor Relations Board. The justices found that the Scott administration acted within its management rights when it directed approximately 3,000 eligible state employees to report to physical office locations at least three days a week. The court noted that the state’s teleworking policy granted management “sole discretion” to rescind existing remote work agreements without needing to prove specific operational needs.

The mandate, initially announced in August 2025 to take effect later that year, required staff to return to workspace environments in a hybrid capacity. Administration officials argued that the directive was necessary to improve communication, foster team collaboration, and enhance customer service for residents. Governor Scott defended the policy by questioning why office workers should maintain teleworking arrangements while frontline personnel—such as snow plow drivers, nurses, and corrections officers—must report to physical posts.

Legal Battle and Union Response

The Vermont State Employees’ Association (VSEA), which represents roughly 6,000 public sector workers, sharply criticized the high court’s ruling. The union had previously brought the dispute before the Vermont Labor Relations Board, arguing that the administration’s unilateral directive violated collective bargaining agreements and state labor laws. In April, a three-person panel of the board sided with the union, ruling that the mandatory return-to-office shift constituted an unfair labor practice.

However, the Supreme Court determined that the board’s interpretation of the policy was overly literal and made little practical or legal sense. Responding to the ruling, VSEA Executive Director Steve Howard blasted the governor’s approach, characterizing it as out of touch with the modern labor market. Howard argued that many employees live significant distances from offices in locations like Waterbury and Burlington due to local housing and childcare shortages, making long commutes financially and logistically burdensome.

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“My initial reaction is there’s going to be a lot of requests for Amanda Janoo signs this afternoon,” Howard said, referencing the governor’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming election. He added that the union’s membership would show up in large numbers at the polls in November to contest what he described as an affordability issue tied to the administration’s economic policies.

VSEA President Margaret Crowley also noted that the mandate places severe strains on remote workers, with some potentially unable to afford the housing and childcare costs necessary to comply with the in-office requirement. While union leadership acknowledged the legal authority of the court’s decision, they indicated plans to continue fighting the mandate through other statutory avenues and future collective bargaining negotiations.

Political Stakes and Broader Context

With the November election fewer than six weeks away, the supreme court's decision injects fresh labor friction into the political environment. The VSEA has officially endorsed Amanda Janoo in the gubernatorial race, and union representatives suggested that the court ruling will energize public sector workers who oppose the mandate.

Photo: vermontpublic.org

Supporters of the return-to-office policy, including municipal leaders in Montpelier, welcomed the directive last year, pointing out that downtown foot traffic had dropped significantly after remote work options expanded during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the governor’s office welcomed the legal resolution.

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“Vermont is fortunate to have so many state employees who care deeply about public service,” Governor Scott said in a statement released after the ruling. “I believe this policy, and the greater collaboration, creativity, team building and access it creates, is both in the best interest of our state workforce, and importantly, the Vermonters we serve.”

As state agencies prepare to enforce the hybrid work standard fully under the backing of the high court, attention turns to how employees and agency leadership will manage the logistical transition back to physical offices in the months ahead.

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