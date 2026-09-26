Facundo Quiroga community mobilizes 30 voluntary blood donors

On Wednesday, September 23, the community of Facundo Quiroga mobilized 30 voluntary blood donors during a local health drive. Coordinated by the Hemotherapy Service from the Hospital Julio de Vedia in Nueve de Julio and hosted at Escuela N.º 13 “Gabriela Mistral,” the initiative bolstered critical regional medical supplies.

The Bottom Line 30 Voluntary Donors: Local participation successfully replenished regional healthcare inventory for surgeries and trauma care. Institutional Coordination: The Hospital Julio de Vedia Hemotherapy Service partnered directly with Escuela N.º 13 “Gabriela Mistral” to execute the logistics. Bone Marrow Registry: Attendees were also provided the opportunity to join the registry for bone marrow donations.

Operational Logistics and Institutional Coordination The blood collection effort was structured to bring essential medical infrastructure directly to residents of Facundo Quiroga and surrounding areas. Rather than requiring individuals to travel to major regional medical centers, the Hospital Julio de Vedia deployed its specialized Hemotherapy team on-site. Escuela N.º 13 “Gabriela Mistral” functioned as the operational hub, providing the physical infrastructure necessary to process donors safely and efficiently. Organizers stressed that voluntary and habitual donation models remain critical for maintaining stable healthcare reserves. By decentralizing collection events, regional health authorities mitigate shortages that typically arise when blood supplies depend entirely on reactive family-and-friend replacement systems during medical emergencies.

Healthcare Supply Resilience and Community Impact Medical reserves require constant replenishment because blood cannot be manufactured. Hospital networks rely on these localized collection campaigns to sustain inventories required for scheduled surgical interventions, accidents, and ongoing treatments for diseases. In addition to whole blood collection, the initiative incorporated sign-ups for the bone marrow registry.

Summary of Drive Metrics Metric Figure Date of Drive Wednesday, September 23 Total Donors 30 individuals Executing Unit Servicio de Hemoterapia, Hospital Julio de Vedia (Nueve de Julio) Host Venue Escuela N.º 13 “Gabriela Mistral”

Community Acknowledgments and Outlook Following the conclusion of the event, organizers formally thanked the participants and local institutions for their cooperation. “Gracias Quiroga por ser parte de esta colecta de sangre,” stated representatives from the Hemotherapy Service, acknowledging the 30 individuals who contributed. Additional gratitude was directed toward the people and institutions who collaborated to make the day possible.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.