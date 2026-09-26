Why I Turned Down a Six-Figure Google Offer to Launch My Own AI Startup

When Rob Waters boarded a flight to Los Angeles in November 2025 to meet with a customer, his corporate reality vanished in seconds. His laptop screen suddenly went dark, and a notification on his personal phone from Google HR delivered the news: he had been impacted by a layoff, his role was no longer necessary, and his digital access was cut off immediately.

From Google Public Sector Leadership to an Unexpected Crossroads

For Waters, the sudden termination marked an abrupt halt to nearly six years at Google. Having spent years building a career that culminated in leading the data analytics and AI sales specialist team for Google Public Sector, the 42-year-old found himself drafting an email to a customer from a personal account simply to cancel their meeting. The timing was harsh, but the professional pivot it forced would soon alter the trajectory of his career.

Google offered Waters a lifeline shortly after the layoff. While landing in Los Angeles around 12:30 a.m. following the aborted customer trip, he checked his phone to find an email from his manager requesting an early morning call. During that subsequent meeting, management informed him of a position on a newly formed team and encouraged him to apply.

By early December, Google officially offered Waters a new six-figure role. Accepting the position meant returning to the stability and high-end compensation he had left behind, allowing his stock to continue vesting. Walking away from the offer meant sacrificing six figures’ worth of unvested equity—a daunting prospect for any professional supporting a family.

Weighing Corporate Security Against Entrepreneurial Ambition

Despite the financial safety net, Waters felt fundamentally changed by the manner of his departure. Growing frustration with corporate bureaucracy and how the reorganization was being handled weighed heavily on his mind. After pouring intense dedication into his role, being laid off left a bitter residue.

Starting an independent venture had long lingered on Waters’ list of ambitions, yet leaving a comfortable corporate paycheck always felt too risky. The sudden layoff effectively ripped off the Band-Aid. Faced with the choice of restarting the cycle of corporate compensation or pursuing his own enterprise, he chose the latter, viewing the moment as a definitive now-or-never proposition.

To avoid legal complications, Waters waited until January—after all formal ties with Google had completely severed—to begin actively developing his startup. A few months later, a former Google colleague joined him, and the two began building Kanawai AI. The company focuses on developing an AI system of record designed to provide visibility, governance, and security primarily for enterprise and commercial customers.

Relocating to San Francisco to Chase the Silicon Valley Startup Ecosystem

The early months of 2026 involved a grueling travel schedule as Waters shuttled between his home in Virginia and California. Recognizing that proximity to other founders, venture capitalists, and builders was vital for early-stage momentum, he made the permanent move.

On July 1, Waters relocated to San Francisco, arriving with just two suitcases and a case of computer equipment. Living entirely off personal savings without an incoming salary created immediate logistical hurdles, including difficulties securing an apartment due to having no current income. Eventually, he locked down a two-bedroom lease.

Google Lost Four of Its Best AI Scientists. Then It Funded Their Startup.

About two months after he first moved, his wife and son joined him in San Francisco, completing the cross-country transition as their Virginia home went on the market. Going from a lucrative six-figure corporate salary to zero income is a difficult transition, prompting Waters to lean into a common industry truth: startup founders often require a healthy dose of delusion to keep going.

As Kanawai AI onboarding its first clients, partnering with larger technology vendors, and launching its pre-seed funding round in San Francisco, Waters reflects on the gamble. Having lived out his dream of working at Google for nearly six years, he is now testing the waters of his second major career aspiration, proving that in Silicon Valley, calculated risks often define the line between stability and creation.