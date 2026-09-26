NASA-Funded Researchers Discover Heat-Resistant Amoeba in California

Researchers funded by NASA have discovered a tiny unicellular organism named Incendiamoeba cascadensis in a hot spring at Lassen Volcanic National Park in California. This heat-resistant eukaryote can multiply at 63°C, move and feed at 64°C, and survive up to 70°C, breaking a record of resistance to heat for a cell with a nucleus.

A newly identified microscopic organism discovered in a California hot spring has rewritten the known thermal limits for complex cellular life. Formally designated Incendiamoeba cascadensis —translating literally to the fire amoeba of the cascade—the single-celled organism with a nucleus was found thriving in the extreme thermal environment of Lassen Volcanic National Park, according to reporting published in the journal Cell by biologists from Syracuse University in New York.

New Fire Amoeba Pushes the Limit for Complex Life

Thermal Tolerances at Lassen Volcanic National Park

The newly described amoeba shatters established temperature thresholds for eukaryotic cells—organisms that possess a membrane-bound nucleus. Incendiamoeba cascadensis defies this biological boundary through an extraordinary range of heat endurance.

It successfully multiplies at a temperature of 63°C.

It maintains active movement and feeding capabilities at 64°C.

It can withstand transient exposure to temperatures reaching 70°C.

NASA Funding and Genome Sequencing Verification

The discovery was made possible through work supported by NASA, reflecting broader scientific interest in how cellular life adapts to extreme environments.

Meet the ‘Fire Amoeba’: The Record-Breaking Organism Defying Extreme Heat

The study me semble correct, bien faite sur le plan descriptif. Ils montrent des images des cellules qui se divisent et ont également séquencé le génome de l’organisme.

Implications for Eukaryotic Evolution

By combining high-resolution visual documentation of cell division with complete genome sequencing, the research team has provided concrete structural proof that complex cells can function far beyond previously accepted thermal limits.