New Fire Amoeba Pushes the Limit for Complex Life

Researchers have discovered a new species of amoeba in California’s Lassen Volcanic National Park capable of reproducing at a record-setting 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Named Incendiamoeba cascadensis, the microorganism shatters previous high-temperature limits for complex eukaryotic life and challenges long-held assumptions regarding cellular membrane stability under extreme heat.

For decades, the study of life at the absolute edges of habitability focused predominantly on single-celled prokaryotes like bacteria and archaea. These organisms lack a nucleus and internal membrane-bound organelles, making them structurally simpler and inherently more resilient to blistering heat, caustic acidity, and intense radiation. Certain thermophilic archaea thrive at or above the 212 degrees Fahrenheit boiling point of water. Meanwhile, complex eukaryotic cells—which house delicate genetic material inside a nucleus and rely on fragile membrane-bound structures like mitochondria—were thought to have a strict thermal ceiling.

That assumption is now being rewritten following an expedition into one of the country’s most rugged and geothermally active landscapes.

Sampling the Steaming Geothermal Pockets of Lassen Volcanic National Park

To find organisms capable of defying extreme conditions, a team of researchers launched a targeted expedition into Lassen Volcanic National Park in northern California. Described by scientists as one of the least-visited national parks in the US and noted for its mountainous terrain, pine forests, butterfly populations, and recent fire-driven understory growth, the park harbors hidden hydrothermal features.

Using extra-long barbecue tongs, the team dipped series of glass vials into the scalding water to capture samples.

Back in the laboratory, microscopic analysis of the water samples revealed a startling discovery. When placed under a microscope and filmed at high speeds, a single-celled organism emerged, actively protruding, retracting, and changing its shape in a manner researchers recognized as characteristic amoeba movement.

Meet the ‘Fire Amoeba’: The Record-Breaking Organism Defying Extreme Heat

Shattering the Thermal Ceiling for Eukaryotes

The newly identified organism, formally named Incendiamoeba cascadensis and colloquially dubbed the fire amoeba, sets a new benchmark for complex life. The species can reproduce by cell division at temperatures up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius). While reproduction halts at that threshold, the amoeba remains active and mobile in search of food in waters reaching 147 degrees Fahrenheit (64 degrees Celsius), and can protect itself in environments as hot as 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

This performance eclipses the previous eukaryotic temperature record of 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius), which was held by a handful of specialized fungi and red algae species. It also disproves longstanding scientific assumptions that eukaryotic organelle membranes would inevitably break apart and fail above 144 degrees Fahrenheit (62 degrees Celsius).

“In part, studies on eukaryotes may have been limited because of assumptions about membrane stability,” says Beryl Rappaport, graduate student at Syracuse University and lead author of the study. “We are hoping that the discovery of I. cascadensis encourages others to keep searching for high temperature eukaryotes.” Hospitals Manage COVID-19 Patient Surge Beryl Rappaport, graduate student at Syracuse University and lead author of the study

Genomic Secrets of a Heat-Defying Microorganism

To understand how a complex cell survives environments previously thought exclusively reserved for simple microbes, researchers sequenced the genome of Incendiamoeba cascadensis. Their findings revealed specialized genetic mechanisms at play. The amoeba expresses multiple genes dedicated to stabilizing DNA, protecting genetic material from thermal degradation, and sensing external environmental shifts.

Furthermore, gene expression increases markedly at elevated temperatures, particularly for genes responsible for maintaining proper protein folding. Analysis showed that certain proteins within the fire amoeba possess a high positive surface charge, helping them remain structurally stable in a manner reminiscent of proteins found in thermophilic bacteria and archaea.

“We were able to uncover many strategies that could help I. cascadensis survive at high temperatures, and some of these strategies could be used by thermophiles across all life.” Beryl Rappaport, graduate student at Syracuse University and lead author of the study

Broad Implications for Astrobiology and Biotechnology

The discovery, published in the journal Cell, carries implications that extend far beyond terrestrial hot springs. Astrobiologists study extreme environments on Earth to model how life might endure on other worlds, such as Mars, where surface conditions remain highly inhospitable.

Photo: kuow.org

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Researchers involved in the work draw parallels to legendary athletic milestones, comparing the psychological barrier of the sub-4-minute mile to the scientific mindset surrounding cellular limits. Once a single athlete proved the barrier was surmountable, others quickly followed.

“It wasn’t so much the incremental amount that this record was broken by, as much as the proof that it was possible.” Angela Oliverio, microbiologist at Syracuse University

Beyond expanding the theoretical boundaries for extraterrestrial habitats, the genetic adaptations uncovered in extremophiles often yield unique proteins with promising applications in medicine and industrial biotechnology. While independent evolutionary biologists caution that transitioning an exotic wild organism into a commercially viable tool remains exceptionally difficult, the potential for discovering transformative biological strategies keeps researchers exploring Earth’s most volatile niches.