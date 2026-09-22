Gold Prices Drop in Egypt and Rise in Saudi Arabia on September 23

Gold markets moved divergently across international regions on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, as local Egyptian retail rates eased despite a sliding global ounce price, while Saudi Arabian markets saw upward momentum amid ongoing regional geopolitical tensions and steady global valuations.

Retail Gold Eases Across Egypt Amid Global Price Pressure

Gold prices in Egypt dropped during Wednesday trading sessions, following the downward trajectory of international bullion values. Despite a local dollar exchange rate that limited the full transmission of the global dip—with the dollar selling near 51.89 to 52 Egyptian pounds in some banks—the domestic market ultimately yielded to international losses, according to economic reporting tracking the precious metal.

Photo: Youm7

Market participants monitored a shifting retail schedule across various karat classifications. Gold karat 21 traded at 6,270 Egyptian pounds per gram, while higher-purity karat 24 reached 7,165 pounds, and karat 18 settled at 5,374 pounds as reported by local trade updates. Separate market tracking listed slightly adjusted figures, with karat 24 at 7,152 pounds and karat 14 at 4,150 pounds, alongside gold coin valuations reaching 49,975 to 50,160 pounds depending on the specific retail index and concurrent pricing reports from Cairo-based financial coverage. Analysts note that these published rates exclude manufacturing fees, hallmarks, and applicable taxes, leaving final consumer costs subject to hourly shifts.

Gold Prices Today in Egypt: September 21 Rates and Market Trends

Saudi Arabian Markets Climb on Geopolitical Headwinds

Across the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, retail gold and karat 24 valuations moved upward in alignment with global spot prices, market data published Wednesday confirmed. The regional market found support as ongoing geopolitical tensions persisted across the Middle East, bolstering the safe-haven appeal of bullion for regional investors.

Photo: alamalmal.net

Retail listings across the kingdom reflected distinct regional conversions against global benchmarks. Karat 24 reached 526.76 Saudi riyals, equivalent to 140.27 U.S. dollars per gram. Meanwhile, widely traded karat 21 hit 460.92 riyals (122.74 dollars), and karat 18 traded at 395.07 riyals (105.20 dollars), according to official price updates.

Egypt Gold Prices Fall Amid Global Declines on September 14, 2026

Global Ounce Valuations and Policy Pressures

International bullion benchmarks provided the underlying tension for regional retail desks. Global spot prices for a 24-karat ounce hovered near 4,362 dollars in Saudi-tracked international feeds, while Egyptian market analysis observed that global weekly trading had faced downward pressure driven by market expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Economic research from specialized monitoring groups suggests that aggressive U.S. interest rate expectations could simultaneously exert downward pressure on global bullion while supporting domestic Egyptian valuations over the medium term, given local currency pressures and emerging market capital sensitivity.

Gold prices rise again by Tk1,691 per bhori

Divergent Regional Price Comparison

The interplay between local currency devaluation and international spot movements created distinct purchasing landscapes for retail buyers in North Africa and the Gulf on September 23, 2026.

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Region / Market Karat 24 Price Karat 21 Price Karat 18 Price Egypt (Retail Range) 7,152 – 7,165 EGP 6,270 EGP 5,374 – 5,378 EGP Saudi Arabia 526.76 SAR ($140.27) 460.92 SAR ($122.74) 395.07 SAR ($105.20)

While Egyptian retail buyers navigated a partial cushion from rising domestic dollar exchange rates against falling international spot trends, Saudi markets absorbed upward gains directly tied to steady global ounce valuations and regional risk factors.