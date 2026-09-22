ICAC Probe: Jean Nassif, Liberals and Strathfield Councillors Investigated

As the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption nears the halfway mark of Operation Rosny, the inquiry is probing allegations involving illegal political donations and whether individuals linked to fugitive property developer Jean Nassif sought to influence political and government outcomes, according to ABC News.

Lobbyist Tensions and Sham Invoices at ICAC

Lobbyist Jeremy Greenwood spent three days in the ICAC witness box facing intense questioning from counsel assisting, according to ABC News. The 37-year-old’s testimony drew frequent responses of “I don’t know” and “I don’t recall” when pressed on key events, conversations, and the specific work his lobbying firm, Beckington, performed for client Dallas McInerney, who was paying the firm $6,000 a month while serving as CEO of Catholic Schools NSW.

According to ABC News, the commission has examined whether Mr Greenwood and his former business partner Christian Ellis used Beckington to issue sham invoices designed to disguise prohibited political donations. During the hearings, a text message exchange emerged in which Mr Greenwood told lobbyist Jean-Claude Perrottet that he had given him “filthy schools money” and had put up with his “f***ing whinging.” When questioned about the remarks, Mr Greenwood dismissed them as a “stupid joke” between friends intended to rile Mr Perrottet. However, Counsel Assisting Peggy Dwyer SC put it to him that the “filthy schools money” referred to Catholic Schools NSW funds allegedly being funnelled into Liberal Party recruitment. The exchanges grew tense, with Mr Greenwood at one point snapping at someone in the room with the warning, “Don’t give me that look,” which earned him a formal reprimand from Commissioner Fabian Gleeson SC over courtroom decorum.

Dallas McInerney Questioned Over Factional Funding

Dallas McInerney spent two days giving evidence as a central figure in the Operation Rosny inquiry, following his decision to stand aside from his role at Catholic Schools NSW after being named in the investigation, according to ABC News. Mr McInerney faced a barrage of questions regarding his dealings with federal Opposition Leader Angus Taylor. The inquiry was previously shown a message sent by Mr McInerney to NSW Reformers co-founder Robert Assaf regarding Mr Taylor, in which Mr McInerney stated, “I want to shake down Angus for 10k.”

Photo: abc.net.au

According to ABC News, another message from former Liberal staffer Dylan Whitelaw claimed Mr McInerney secured a $15,000 payment from Mr Taylor alongside ongoing monthly donations of $3,000 for the Reformers’ work. While Mr McInerney acknowledged seeking financial support from Mr Taylor, he insisted the funds were intended for internal NSW Liberal Party elections and conservative candidates in key seats rather than the right-wing NSW Reformers faction group at the center of the probe. Mr Taylor has denied making any payment and is not accused of wrongdoing.

Upcoming Evidence and Political Scrutiny

The corruption watchdog is also investigating whether donations tied to fugitive developer Jean Nassif were exchanged for political favours, including alleged attempts to damage the political career of former Liberal minister David Elliott through a compiled “David Elliott shit sheet” dossier of political and personal allegations, according to ABC News.

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Mr McInerney is scheduled to return to the witness box on Wednesday ahead of an appearance by former Liberal minister David Elliott, as Operation Rosny continues its examination of political influence and fundraising practices.