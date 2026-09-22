Argentina Charges 8 Iranians and Lebanese National Over 1994 AMIA Bombing

On September 21, 2026, Argentine Federal Judge Daniel Rafecas formally charged seven Iranian nationals and one Lebanese man in absentia for the 1994 truck bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people and injured at least 151. Utilizing a 2025 trial-in-absentia law, the 648-page ruling freezes $500 million in assets for each suspect, targeting Iranian state and military officials.

The 648-Page Ruling and the Mechanics of Justice in Absentia

Thirty-two years after a Renault Trafic van packed with roughly 300 kilograms of explosives tore through Pasteur Street in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina’s judiciary has taken its biggest step in years. Federal Judge Daniel Rafecas issued a sprawling 648-page decision on Monday, September 21, 2026, marking a critical milestone in the long-running fight for accountability over the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) attack.

Here is why that matters right now: none of the eight accused men are currently in custody, and none are on Argentine soil. Instead, this judicial move leverages Law 27,784, a measure approved by the Argentine Congress in February 2025 that permits trials in absentia for certain crimes, including terrorism, genocide, and crimes against humanity. The ruling establishes that the decision to execute the massacre was authorized in August 1993 by the highest authorities of the Iranian regime, with implementation delegated to Hezbollah.

Judge Rafecas classified the atrocity not merely as multiple counts of aggravated homicide, but explicitly as a crime against humanity and an act of genocide under international law. Alongside the indictments, the court ordered a freeze of US$500 million on the assets of each individual defendant, raising the stakes in an already high-tension diplomatic standoff.

Mapping the Accused: From State Ministers to Active Military Commanders

The judicial reconstruction traces roles across both state and proxy networks, dividing the suspects into indirect perpetrators and necessary accomplices. Among those indicted are figures who held senior governmental posts in Tehran during 1994, alongside individuals who have since climbed to the pinnacle of Iran’s military hierarchy.

Chief among the defendants is Ahmad Vahidi. In 1994, Vahidi headed the Quds Force, the elite extraterritorial wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Today, he commands the entire IRGC, having assumed the role on March 1, 2026, after his predecessor was killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran, as reported by The Rio Times.

Joining Vahidi as indirect perpetrators are three other senior Iranian officials from the 1994 era:

Photo: buenosairesherald.com

Ali Fallahijan: Then serving as intelligence minister.

Then serving as intelligence minister. Ali Akbar Velayati: Then serving as foreign minister.

Then serving as foreign minister. Mohsen Rezai: Then serving as commander of the Revolutionary Guard.

Additionally, the court charged three individuals as necessary accomplices who utilized diplomatic channels and local infrastructure to facilitate the plot: Hadi Soleimanpour, who served as Iran’s ambassador to Argentina; Mohsen Rabbani, then cultural adviser at the embassy; and Ahmad Reza Asghari, identified as a Revolutionary Guard intelligence agent. The eighth suspect, Lebanese national Salman Raouf Salman—also known as Samuel El Reda—was charged with coordinating the final operational stage for Hezbollah.

Key Defendants in the 2026 AMIA Bombing Indictments Name Role in 1994 Current Status / Accusation Ahmad Vahidi Head, IRGC Quds Force Current IRGC Commander; Charged as indirect perpetrator Mohsen Rezai Commander, IRGC Charged as indirect perpetrator Ali Fallahijan Intelligence Minister Charged as indirect perpetrator Ali Akbar Velayati Foreign Minister Charged as indirect perpetrator Hadi Soleimanpour Ambassador to Argentina Charged as necessary accomplice Mohsen Rabbani Cultural Adviser, Embassy Charged as necessary accomplice Ahmad Reza Asghari IRGC Intelligence Agent Charged as necessary accomplice Salman Raouf Salman Hezbollah Coordinator Charged with coordinating the final stage of the attack

Geopolitical Shockwaves and Regional Support Networks

This judicial development reaches far beyond South American courtrooms, casting a sharp spotlight on historical transnational logistics. According to the judicial findings, the operational groundwork for the bombing relied heavily on a regional support network anchored in the Triple Frontier—the border zone where Ciudad del Este (Paraguay), Foz de Iguazú (Brazil), and Puerto Iguazú (Argentina) converge.