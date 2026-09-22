Blue Lock x McDonald’s: Themed Menu and Exclusive Manga Launch

McDonald’s France has officially launched an unexpected crossover with the massively popular anime and manga franchise Blue Lock Episode Nagi, running from September 22 through October 26, 2026. The limited-time promotion introduces themed Asian-inspired menu items, a vibrant blue passion fruit drink, a matcha-infused dessert, and exclusive collector mini-mangas.

Fast-food marketing and anime culture are colliding in a major way this autumn. Following recent high-profile entertainment tie-ins, McDonald’s France is taking a bold pivot toward sports manga fandom. Blue Lock has captured massive international attention, with the franchise pulling in millions of copies sold in France alone. Rather than simply slapping character artwork on standard packaging, the fast-food giant has engineered an entirely bespoke menu that pays direct homage to the series.

The Bottom Line The Menu: Features the Nagi Bao Burger in beef, chicken, or fish, a passion fruit Sprite, and a McFlurry KitKat White Matcha.

Features the Nagi Bao Burger in beef, chicken, or fish, a passion fruit Sprite, and a McFlurry KitKat White Matcha. The Collectibles: Fans can purchase five exclusive 32-page mini-mangas in collaboration with Pika Édition for 1.25 euros each as a menu supplement.

Inside the Nagi Bao Burger and Themed Menu Items

According to reporting from Journal du Geek, the centerpiece of the campaign is the Nagi Bao Burger. Available in beef, chicken, and fish variants, the sandwich completely ditches traditional round buns in favor of steamed bao buns topped with black sesame. Fresh additions like shredded carrots, salad, and crunchy cabbage—paired with a savory soy sauce—distinguish the burger from standard fast-food fare.

Photo: bluelockstore.co

Beverage and dessert lineups are equally tailored to the franchise’s visual identity. The drink component features a vibrant blue, sugar-free passion fruit Sprite packaged in themed cups. Meanwhile, the dessert offering introduces the McFlurry KitKat White Matcha, blending white chocolate, matcha topping, and KitKat White pieces to soften the usual bitterness of green tea for mainstream palates.

Exclusive Mini-Mangas and Regional Availability

Beyond the food, the campaign leans heavily into physical collectibles. These 32-page books blend narrative stories, storyboards, and making-of content, depicting crossovers between Blue Lock Episode Nagi characters and fictional Ligue 1 McDonald’s soccer players in cities like Paris, Marseille, Rennes, Lille, and Monaco.

Photo: journaldugeek.com

Here is the kicker for international fans: the promotion is strictly contained to the French market. Ordering kiosks in France have displayed artwork crediting publisher Kodansha alongside creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kota Sannomiya, and Yusuke Nomura, but no announcements have surfaced regarding a rollout in the United States, the United Kingdom, or other global territories.

McDonald’s x Blue Lock France Campaign Overview Campaign Element Details Pricing & Availability Run Dates September 22 – October 26, 2026 France-exclusive, while stocks last Signature Food Nagi Bao Burger (Beef, Chicken, Fish) Available as part of the themed menu Beverage & Dessert Passion Fruit Sprite & McFlurry KitKat White Matcha Themed cups and seasonal toppings Collectibles Five 32-page mini-mangas with Pika Édition 1.25 EUR extra as a menu supplement

Why Anime Fast-Food Crossovers Matter for Modern Brand Strategy

Franchises like Blue Lock—which focuses on intense soccer rivalry and character-driven stakes through the lens of Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage—command intensely loyal fandoms that transcend traditional television viewing.

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What do you think of this French-market anime crossover? Would you stand in line for a bao burger and a collector’s manga, or should these collaborations go global? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.