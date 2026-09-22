ASB Bank Lowers Fixed Mortgage Rates While Others Lift Terms

New Zealand’s retail banking sector is experiencing a divergence in lending strategy following last week’s Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut. While major institutions adjust to a 3% benchmark set by the central bank, ASB Bank bucked broader market alignment by trimming a single fixed mortgage rate while hiking others, responding directly to tightening wholesale funding conditions.

The Bottom Line Asymmetric Pricing: While central bank rate cuts typically drive uniform downward pressure, rising long-term wholesale costs are forcing banks to split term pricing strategies.

While central bank rate cuts typically drive uniform downward pressure, rising long-term wholesale costs are forcing banks to split term pricing strategies. Term Deposit Competition: Lenders are actively sweetening term deposit offers—with some rates hitting 5%—to lock in domestic liquidity.

Lenders are actively sweetening term deposit offers—with some rates hitting 5%—to lock in domestic liquidity. Margin Compression: Property investors face squeezed net yields as higher fixed rates collide with softening rental markets in select regions.

Wholesale Markets Drive Divergent Repricing Strategies

When the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lowered the OCR by 25 basis points (bps) from 3.25% to 3% on Wednesday, retail banks moved swiftly to adjust consumer loan books. Yet the mechanics of retail banking mean OCR reductions do not automatically dictate long-term borrowing costs.

Here is the math: while short-term floating and variable rates have drifted downward across major lenders, long-term wholesale funding expenses tell a different story. Adam Boyd, ASB’s executive general manager of personal banking, noted that wholesale markets were directly driving the repricing decisions across the institutional portfolio. Consequently, banks are balancing consumer relief against the rising cost of securing wholesale capital.

How the Major Banks Stack Up After the OCR Cut

Market response to the 3% OCR threshold has varied among New Zealand’s four major lenders. Competitors rolled out aggressive cuts immediately following last week’s central bank announcement, setting new lows across standard and special fixed terms.

Photo: mpamag.com

Bank Action Taken Key Rate Movements ASB Bank Selective adjustment Lowered select fixed rates while adjusting term deposits up by 50 bps. Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) Broad fixed reduction Standard 1-year, 18-month, and 2-year rates dropped to 4.75%; variable standard down 15 bps to 6.29%. Westpac Special rate cuts Trimmed 4 bps off 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year specials; cut 20 bps off 2-year special to 4.75%. Kiwibank Variable and deposit shift Variable rates down 20 bps to 6.15%; 1-year term deposits raised 20 bps to 3.75%.

For borrowers managing upcoming refixing windows—such as customers alerted via mortgage forums facing renewals within a fortnight—the divergence underscores the necessity of shopping around rather than relying on blanket rate reductions.

Term Deposit Sweeteners Signal Long-Term Pressures

The upward pressure on select mortgage structures is mirrored on the liability side of bank balance sheets. To maintain liquidity and satisfy regulatory funding ratios, institutions are aggressively bidding for retail capital. Kiwibank increased its one-year term deposits by 20 basis points to 3.75%, pushing three- to five-year terms into a range of 4.4% to 4.7%. Meanwhile, ASB lifted term deposits by up to 50 basis points across 12-month to five-year terms, establishing a benchmark five-year rate of 5%.

Photo: nzherald.co.nz

As noted by market observers at Interest.co.nz, hitting 5% yields for term deposits is a threshold worth monitoring, as it signals that higher long-term fixed home loan rates may remain sticky. For property investors, these elevated deposit yields present a direct challenge to net residential rental yields, especially in markets experiencing rent softening alongside climbing mortgage expenses.

The Path Forward for Borrowers and Investors

Borrowers can no longer assume that a central bank rate cut guarantees uniform relief across every term.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.