Hey Rosetta! Announces 2027 Reunion Tour Across Canada

Canadian indie-rock collective Hey Rosetta! is officially returning to the stage in 2027 for a series of reunion shows, after a near decade-long hiatus. The group has announced six dates spanning St. John’s, Toronto, and Montreal.

The Bottom Line The Reunion: Hey Rosetta! is returning for a six-show run in 2027.

Hey Rosetta! is returning for a six-show run in 2027. The Itinerary: The band has scheduled four dates in St. John’s, alongside stops in Toronto and Montreal.

The band has scheduled four dates in St. John’s, alongside stops in Toronto and Montreal. The Timeline: The reunion follows a near decade-long hiatus.

A Long-Awaited Return for Canadian Indie Rock

For followers of modern Canadian independent music, the return of Hey Rosetta! represents the revival of the act.

According to announcements covered by CBC and Exclaim!, members of the band have expressed excitement about sharing the stage again.

Tour Dates and Regional Focus

The reunion schedule extends to major eastern Canadian cultural hubs. As detailed in reports from NTV and Yahoo News Canada, the six-show run includes St. John’s with a four-night residency, flanked by performances in Toronto and Montreal.

City Location Focus Significance St. John’s 4 Reunion Shows Toronto Metropolitan Stop Montreal Quebec Stop

Navigating the Live Music Landscape

Looking Ahead to 2027

What are your thoughts on the Hey Rosetta! reunion? Did you catch them live before their hiatus, and are you planning to secure tickets for the 2027 run? Let us know your favorite track or live memory in the comments below.