Star Academy 2026 on TF1: Release Date and New Director Announced

TF1 has officially scheduled the Season 14 launch of its hit talent show Star Academy, hosted by Nikos Aliagas, for Saturday, October 10, 2026, in prime time. The upcoming season introduces former winner Mosimann as the new director, replacing Michael Goldman, alongside singer Vianney as the official patron.

Here is the kicker: the announcement follows weeks of speculation and an accidental slip by host Nikos Aliagas himself, who briefly published the launch date on Instagram before scrubbing the post to comply with television broadcasting competition rules.

The Bottom Line

Launch Date: Season 14 kicks off on October 10, 2026, airing on TF1 and streaming on TF1+.

Season 14 kicks off on October 10, 2026, airing on TF1 and streaming on TF1+. Leadership Shift: DJ and Season 7 champion Mosimann takes over the director’s chair from Michael Goldman.

DJ and Season 7 champion Mosimann takes over the director’s chair from Michael Goldman. Faculty Turnover: The new season brings major changes to the teaching staff following the departures of vocal coach Marlène Schaff and répétitrice Lucie Bernardoni.

A High-Stakes Handover at Dammarie-les-Lys

As the doors of the legendary Dammarie-les-Lys castle prepare to welcome a fresh batch of hopefuls, the production team is navigating a notable reshuffling of on-air talent. According to coverage from TV Magazine, the network confirmed that Mosimann will step into the pivotal director’s role for the brand’s fourteenth edition.

Mosimann replaces Michael Goldman, who held the seat for four seasons following the franchise’s 2022 revival. Speaking on TMC’s talk show Quotidien, Mosimann outlined his vision for the academy. “I’m going to be a big brother. I want to be a director who helps them understand who they are,” he stated.

Adding further star power to the roster, singer-songwriter Vianney has agreed to serve as the patron for this edition. Vianney succeeds artists like Charlotte Cardin and Ed Sheeran, bringing industry muscle to mentor the contestants both inside the castle and on the prime-time stage.

Classroom Departures and Faculty Realignment

Behind-the-scenes dynamics are shifting just as rapidly as the front-facing talent. The upcoming run will look distinctly different to dedicated viewers, given that long-standing teachers have opted out of the new cycle.

Photo: tf1info.fr

Vocal coach Marlène Schaff and répétitrice Lucie Bernardoni both confirmed they will not return for the fourteenth season. In media reports tracking the transition, Schaff addressed her departure and the incoming director, noting smooth professional relations across the board. Meanwhile, the network prepares to finalize and unveil the rest of the new professorial lineup ahead of the mid-October premiere.

Broadcast Details and Network Strategy

Feature Details Network TF1 & TF1+ (Streaming) Host Nikos Aliagas Director Mosimann (replacing Michael Goldman) Patron Vianney Premiere Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 (Prime Time)

The timeline was all but confirmed weeks in advance after a minor social media mishap. Nikos Aliagas inadvertently posted the launch date on his personal Instagram account before quickly deleting it. Television networks typically enforce strict embargoes on schedule releases to maintain competitive edges against rival broadcasters, making the accidental disclosure a hot topic among industry observers.

Photo: tvmag.lefigaro.fr

As the countdown ticks down to zero, all eyes turn to the castle gates to see how the new leadership handles the pressure.