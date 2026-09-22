Pitso Mosimane names 30-man Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane has named a 30-man squad for his return as Bafana Bafana head coach, retaining the core of the 2026 World Cup team while managing injuries and calling up fresh talent ahead of crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea later this month.

The return of Pitso Mosimane for a second spell as Bafana Bafana head coach marks a new chapter for South African football more than fourteen years after his first tenure ended. Taking over from Hugo Broos, Mosimane has inherited a national team carrying the momentum and confidence gained from competing on the World Cup stage.

Building the 30-Man Squad for Guinea and Eritrea

Mosimane initially selected a preliminary group of 35 players before trimming the roster to 30 for South Africa’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Drawn in Group D alongside Guinea, Eritrea, and Kenya, Bafana will host Guinea at Orlando Stadium on 26 September 2026, before traveling to face Eritrea on 30 September 2026. A high-profile international friendly against Egypt follows on 4 October 2026, giving the technical team a valuable test against continental heavyweights.

The squad selection blends established campaigners with players who drifted away during the previous coaching era. Fawaz Basadien, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Cassius Mailula, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Luther Singh, Shandre Campbell, and Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma have all returned to the fold. Mosimane defended his selection of Mbuthuma despite recent debates over the forward’s goalscoring form at club level.

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Managing Key Injuries and Midfield Concerns

While the squad boasts depth, injuries have disrupted early preparations.

Photo: briefly.co.za

A Part-Time Technical Structure for Local Development

Mosimane has implemented a distinctive setup for his backroom staff, bringing in several familiar figures on a part-time basis. Speaking after his first training session at the UJ Stadium, Mosimane explained that the arrangement is designed to provide South African coaches with valuable international exposure while tapping into their expertise during camps.

Goalkeeper coach Marcus Mashilo, who previously worked alongside Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns and tasted success with domestic trophies alongside Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, joins the setup. Ronwen Williams retains the senior captaincy, supported by a leadership group that includes Themba Zwane and Sipho Chaine.

Path Forward in the 2027 AFCON Campaign

With Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda co-hosting the final tournament in June and July 2027, Mosimane’s immediate test rests on navigating the group qualifiers successfully. The experienced manager enters his second national team stint backed by an extensive continental record from his spells at Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly. As local players report on time and training sessions get underway in Johannesburg, the primary objective remains securing maximum points against Guinea and Eritrea before testing tactical adjustments against Egypt.

Photo: news24.com