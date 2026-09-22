China Edges South Korea 3-2 in Asian Games Men’s Badminton Team Quarterfinals

At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 22, China’s men’s badminton team edged South Korea 3-2 in a tense quarterfinal at Ichinomiya City Gymnasium, while the Chinese women’s team also advanced to the semifinals following a packed day of regional team competition.

Here is what the analytics missed:

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Singles Depth Stress: South Korea’s reliance on veterans like 31-year-old Jeon Hyeok-jin highlights ongoing squad depth issues behind their world-class doubles core.

The margins in elite continental badminton are razor-thin, and the tape from Ichinomiya City Gymnasium proved just how punishing a gruelling tournament schedule can be. According to Sports Chosun reporting by Choi Man-sik, China managed to conserve vital energy by securing a bye through the Round of 16. South Korea, by contrast, was forced into a draining 3-1 battle against Hong Kong just 24 hours prior.

That physical disparity played out immediately in the opening singles match. Promising South Korean talent Yu Tae-bin (world No. 46) stunned early by taking the first game 21-13 against world No. 6 Shi Yuqi.

South Korea quickly leveled the tie through their premier asset. World No. 1 men’s doubles pair Seo Sung-jae and Kim Won-ho faced off against world No. 3 Liang Wei-keng and Wang Chang.

Match Type South Korea Player China Opponent Scoreline 1st Singles Yu Tae-bin (No. 46) Shi Yuqi (No. 6) 21-13, 19-21, 12-21 1st Doubles Seo Sung-jae / Kim Won-ho (No. 1) Liang Wei-keng / Wang Chang (No. 3) 21-12, 21-12 2nd Singles Jeon Hyeok-jin (No. 57) Li Shi-feng (No. 12) 12-21, 21-17, 21-16 2nd Doubles Kang Min-hyuk / Ki Dong-ju (No. 14) He Ji-ting / Liu Yi 15-21, 21-14, 11-21 3rd Singles Choi Ji-hoon (No. 89) Wong Hon-yang (No. 22) 17-21, 15-21

Head coach Park Joo-bong rolled the dice in the third match, benching younger prospects in favor of veteran Jeon Hyeok-jin. The gamble paid dividends. The 31-year-old dropped the first game 12-21 to world No. 12 Li Shi-feng before executing a clinical tactical reset, taking the next two games 21-17 and 21-16 to put South Korea ahead 2-1.

Photo: biz.chosun.com

But the depth chart caught up to the squad. In the fourth match, world No. 14 doubles pair Kang Min-hyuk and Ki Dong-ju dropped a 1-2 decision (15-21, 21-14, 11-21) to He Ji-ting and Liu Yi. With the tie deadlocked at 2-2, third singles player Choi Ji-hoon fell 17-21, 15-21 to world No. 22 Wong Hon-yang, slamming the door on any hopes of a comeback.

The women’s division presented its own complex seeding narrative ahead of the knockout phase. South Korea dropped to the third seed behind China and Japan following the Badminton World Federation’s 37th-week rankings release, missing out on the No. 2 seed by a razor-thin margin of 2,169 points. That shift forced a grueling path through the tournament brackets.

Despite the hurdle, the South Korean women’s team secured a clinical 3-1 victory over Malaysia earlier on September 22 to secure their place in the semifinals, mirroring the intensity of the continental showcase.

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