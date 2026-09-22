Belgium Eyes World Title: Evenepoel and Van Aert Lead Favorite Squad

Belgium’s national cycling coach Serge Pauwels has made it clear that the squad’s primary objective at the upcoming World Road Championships in Montreal is maximizing the nation’s overall success rather than prioritizing individual co-leaders Remco Evenepoel or Wout van Aert , especially with Tadej Pogačar sidelined.

Navigating the Dual-Leader Dilemma in Montreal

The tactical whiteboard in the Belgian camp ahead of the world championships requires absolute precision. By selecting both Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert as co-leaders, national coach Serge Pauwels possesses arguably the most lethal pairing in modern cycling. Yet, this dynamic brings immediate scrutiny regarding internal hierarchy. According to Pauwels, speaking via L’Avenir, the strategy is unambiguous: “Moi je veux maximiser les chances de la Belgique. Pas les chances pour Remco ou les chances pour Wout.”

Pauwels emphasizes that the two marquee stars must not neutralize one another on the road. The course profile in downtown Montreal, featuring the demanding climb up Mont Royal, dictates that race dynamics will explode long before the finishing straight. But before the designated leaders can launch their respective tactical cards, a rigorous six-man support structure must control the peloton.

Tactical Architecture and the Absence of Pogačar

The strategic framework of the race shifted dramatically following the official forfait of Tadej Pogačar. As L’Avenir reports, Pogačar’s absence removes the central focal point that previously dictated how every rival nation constructed its defensive blueprint. Pauwels notes that the team refuses to shirk its responsibilities as a top favorite, though they have no intention of burning through their domestiques by drilling the front of the peloton from kilometer zero.

Instead, the tactical burden will be shared across an open race scenario. Pauwels has carefully assembled a supporting cast tailored to specific terrain demands. Thibau Nys enters the selection following a physical resurgence, providing a dynamic climbing option capable of matching elite accelerations on the Montreal circuit. Meanwhile, support roles have been explicitly defined to protect both leaders.

Belgian Squad Support Structure & Key Assignments Rider Designated Role Strategic Value Remco Evenepoel Co-Leader Long-range attacks, high-wattage time-trial finishing capability. Wout van Aert Co-Leader Tactical versatility, elite sprint finish from a reduced group. Quinten Hermans Dedicated Bodyguard Positioned to remain alongside Van Aert deep into the final laps. Thibau Nys Climbing Catalyst Explosive acceleration suited for the Mont Royal ascent.

Pre-Race Communication and No-Radio Realities

Managing egos and ambitions of the magnitude carried by Evenepoel and Van Aert requires proactive communication. Pauwels instituted a pre-event strategy utilizing virtual meetings immediately following the Vuelta, culminating in an in-person hotel briefing in Montreal upon Van Aert’s arrival. Crucially, because the World Championships are contested without team radio communications, pre-race autonomy and role clarity are non-negotiable.

As Pauwels outlines, past friction points—such as the dynamics at Leuven in 2021—contrast sharply with subsequent successes like Evenepoel’s solo triumph in Wollongong and his Olympic gold in the Brabant region. These milestones prove that dual leadership can yield gold when communication channels remain open and unselfish.