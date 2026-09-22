5 NHL Waiver Wire Targets to Watch Heading Into the Fall

As the National Hockey League preseason ramps up in September 2026, general managers and pro scouts are scouring PuckPedia’s waiver watch lists to identify low-risk, high-reward depth targets. Elite front offices frequently unearth hidden gems during the fall roster cuts, mirroring Gustav Forsling’s historic path from waiver wire castoff to Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bottom-Six Reshuffling: Young forwards hitting the wire, such as Boston’s Fraser Poitras or AHL standout Justin Robidas, offer immediate depth scoring potential for cap-strapped clubs without sacrificing long-term flexibility.

Young forwards hitting the wire, such as Boston’s Fraser Poitras or AHL standout Justin Robidas, offer immediate depth scoring potential for cap-strapped clubs without sacrificing long-term flexibility. Defensive Depth Volatility: Big-bodied prospects like Chicago’s Ethan Del Mastro present cheap insurance policies for bottom-tier defensive units navigating injuries.

Big-bodied prospects like Chicago’s Ethan Del Mastro present cheap insurance policies for bottom-tier defensive units navigating injuries. Goaltending Contingency Plans: Veteran netminders on modest cap hits provide unstable contenders a safety valve when internal young options falter during the early fall schedule.

Fraser Poitras and the Squeeze in Boston

Fraser Poitras made waves across the league by cracking the Boston Bruins lineup as a 19-year-old during the 2023 campaign. Selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Brooklin, Ontario native immediately flashed offensive instincts by potting 15 points in 33 games. But the developmental trajectory stalled thereafter. By the 2025-26 season, Poitras logged just one goal across three NHL appearances while seeing his points-per-percentage dip in the AHL with Providence.

At just 22 years old, Poitras carries an affordable $850,000 cap hit through the end of the 2026-27 season. If Boston exposes him to waivers this fall, rebuilding franchises searching for cheap secondary playmaking will likely place claims.

Justin Robidas and Carolina’s Logjam

Bloodlines often attract front office intrigue, and Justin Robidas—son of former NHL blueliner Stephane Robidas—carries notable pedigree. The diminutive forward starred in the QMJHL with the Val-d’Or Foreurs, eventually translating that scoring touch into a 60-point campaign in the American Hockey League. Yet, at 5-foot-8, Robidas faces an uphill battle to secure regular minutes with a powerhouse Carolina Hurricanes squad.

Despite appearing in four NHL games and registering three points, Robidas remains blocked by a deep, Stanley Cup-defending forward group.

Ethan Del Mastro’s Size and Defensive Ceiling

Every general manager covets elite physical dimensions on the blue line, which keeps Ethan Del Mastro firmly on the radar. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, the young defenseman enjoyed a stellar 37-point rookie AHL campaign before making 24 appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season. However, consistency issues plagued his development in 2025-26, yielding just one assist in 19 games.

While Chicago signed him to a two-year contract extension earlier this month, his ongoing slide down the organizational depth chart makes him an intriguing asset. Scouts debate whether his ultimate ceiling caps out as a No. 7 or No. 8 NHL defender, but his mobility paired with elite size ensures heavy interest across the league should he hit the waiver wire.

Player Position AAV / Cap Hit Contract Expiry 2026 Waiver Status Fraser Poitras Center $850,000 2026-27 Likely Waiver Target Justin Robidas Forward $850,000 2026-27 Likely Waiver Target Ethan Del Mastro Defense $950,000 2027-28 Exempt / Roster Battle Fabian Lysell Winger $850,000 2027-28 Waiver Watch Candidate David Rittich Goaltender $1,000,000 2026-27 Veteran Depth Option

Fabian Lysell and David Rittich Search for Stability

Fabian Lysell’s journey underscores the volatile nature of first-round prospect development. Once viewed as a prospective middle-six fixture for the Boston Bruins following his selection in 2021, the Swedish winger struggled to carve out a permanent role before being dealt to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ivan Ivan. While Lysell plays with high skill and an aggressive shot, defensive lapses continue to hinder his transition to the game’s highest level.

Ranking ALL of the Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Meanwhile, veteran netminder David Rittich offers an entirely different flavor of waiver utility. Entering the 2026-27 campaign, the New Jersey Devils face immense scrutiny over a goaltending tandem featuring Jake Allen and Nico Daws. General Manager Sunny Mehta has publicly navigated the volatile crease market carefully, knowing depth additions are essential. Rittich brings extensive NHL experience—including 64 appearances over the last two seasons and a .921 save percentage with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24—making him a cost-effective safety net at $1 million.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.