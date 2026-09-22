How to Watch Monday Night Football Live: Streaming Guide

Fantasy & Market Impact Subscription Costs: Comprehensive access requires stacking live TV bundles and premium apps like Peacock, driving up annual entertainment outlays for dedicated supporters.

Comprehensive access requires stacking live TV bundles and premium apps like Peacock, driving up annual entertainment outlays for dedicated supporters. Global Reach: International fans utilizing services like the DAZN NFL Game Pass retain seamless access to RedZone and out-of-market fixtures.

Prime-Time Broadcast Rights and Schedule

The 18-week regular season schedule features marquee matchups distributed exclusively across major networks. Meanwhile, Monday Night Football coverage spans ESPN, select games on ABC, and streaming options via ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited.

Streaming costs remain a primary friction point for cord-cutters. Live TV services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube TV offer bundles carrying local network affiliates, but baseline pricing often nears $100 per month. For example, DirecTV lists its Entertainment package at $89.99 monthly to secure ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC, stepping up to $94.99 for the Choice plan to incorporate the NFL Network.

Streaming Platforms and International Access

Beyond traditional broadcast networks, digital-first platforms continue to secure vital chunks of the gridiron calendar. Amazon Prime members gain native access to Thursday Night Football for $14.99 per month or $139 annually, with a 4K streaming tier available for an extra $4.99 per month. Domestic viewers also lean heavily on platform-specific apps like Peacock for Sunday night contests and Paramount+ for regional CBS broadcasts.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

2026 NFL Regular Season Broadcast Partners & Access Channels Game Window Primary Broadcast Partner Streaming / Digital Alternative Sunday Night Football NBC Peacock Premium, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Monday Night Football ESPN / ABC ESPN+, ESPN Unlimited, Hulu, Fubo Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Video Prime Video App (4K Tier Available) International & Out-of-Market NFL Network / DAZN DAZN NFL Game Pass (International Only)

For fans residing outside the United States, the DAZN NFL Game Pass provides a comprehensive solution. Priced at $17.99 per week or $179.99 for the full campaign, international subscribers secure every live game alongside the NFL Network and the coveted RedZone whip-around show.

Navigating the Cord-Cutting Season

As the 2026 campaign progresses through its opening weeks—highlighted by early clashes like the Indianapolis Colts against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC and the New York Giants facing the Los Angeles Rams on ESPN—supporters must carefully audit their media subscriptions. While catching every single snap without a hefty financial footprint proves difficult, combining digital memberships with targeted streaming packages ensures minimal missed action.

View this post on Instagram about monday night football live, Monday Night Football streaming From Instagram — related to monday night football live, Monday Night Football streaming

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.