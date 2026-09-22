Tiffany Teo Wins Historic First Asian Games MMA Gold for Singapore

Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo secured a historic gold medal in the women’s traditional -60kg category at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. Overcoming a dramatic semi-final controversy and an international weight tiebreaker, Teo defeated Uzbekistan’s Khiola Sobirova in the final to claim the nation’s first gold in the sport’s Games debut.

Fantasy & Market Impact ONE Championship Stock: Teo’s success on the international multi-sport stage elevates her profile as a premier two-time strawweight title contender under the ONE banner.

Navigating Controversy and the Weight Tiebreaker in Nagoya

The road to the top of the podium was anything but straightforward for the Singaporean debutant. Walking out to the competition floor at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre on Monday, September 21, Teo faced India’s Suchika Tariyal in a grueling semi-final clash. After two tightly contested rounds, the judges initially declared Teo the winner. But a swift challenge from Tariyal’s corner triggered a review that ultimately overturned the ruling to a draw.

Photo: activesgcircle.gov.sg

Under Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association rules, the stalemate forced a weight tiebreaker. Because Teo tipped the scales lighter at the morning weigh-in—registering 58.8kg compared to Tariyal’s 59.85kg—she secured advancement to the gold-medal bout. But the tape told a difficult story of early hesitation. “We realised that in retrospect, I was hesitating a lot in yesterday’s fight and honestly, I was pretty disappointed with my performance yesterday,” Teo reflected following the match, noting that her eagerness to grapple early on nearly cost her the bout.

Refining the Approach at City Kickboxing

To prepare for the unique demands of the AMMA traditional rule set and a multi-day tournament format, Teo spent six weeks training at City Kickboxing in Auckland. Surrounded by elite talent, including UFC standouts like Dan Hooker and light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, the strawweight contender had to adapt her pace rapidly. Being the smallest fighter in a room of over 50 athletes forced her to discard rushed techniques and sharpen her tactical efficiency.

Photo: channelnewsasia.com

That international preparation proved vital when confronting Uzbekistan’s Khiola Sobirova in the final. The bout served as a direct rematch of the Asian Championships final held back in May, where Sobirova had prevailed on home soil. Remembering the difficult culinary and environmental adjustments during that trip to Central Asia—where local staples included horse meat and pigeon—Teo entered the Nagoya final fully acclimated, well-nourished, and intimately familiar with Sobirova’s tactical tendencies.

Tale of the Tape: Teo’s Asian Games Run

Stage Opponent Nation Result / Decider Semi-Final Suchika Tariyal India Win via Weight Tiebreaker (58.8kg vs 59.85kg) Gold Medal Bout Khiola Sobirova Uzbekistan Gold Medal Victory (Rematch of May Asian Championships)

Securing the Historic Gold

With national team coach Sim Kai Xiong providing crucial real-time adjustments, Teo managed her breathing, lowered her heart rate between the high-intensity frames, and executed the tactical game plan required to neutralise her opponent’s strengths.

View this post on Instagram about tiffany historic first asian, Tiffany Teo Asian Games Nagoya From Instagram — related to tiffany historic first asian, Tiffany Teo Asian Games Nagoya

“I felt like what [Sobirova] was really great at was understanding the rule set and knowing kind of when to utilise it in a way that she doesn’t get penalised,” Teo noted of her rival’s tactical discipline. By mastering those same margins, Teo transformed past disappointment into golden history on the international stage.