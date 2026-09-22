Donald Trump scolds CNN anchor for covering him at the UN

Donald Trump scolded CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, expressing surprise at her presence following a recent White House ban on the network, Politico, and MS Now. Collins pressed the US president on the ongoing Iran war, citing a poll indicating public skepticism over the conflict.

A Confrontation at the United Nations General Assembly

The encounter unfolded on Tuesday in New York when Kaitlan Collins questioned the US president about the timeline for ending the Iran war. Her question drew on a poll claiming that two-thirds of Americans believe the United States is not winning the conflict.

Trump responded by challenging the reporter’s right to be in the room, referencing his administration’s recent efforts to restrict the network’s access.

“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering me.” Donald Trump, US president

Collins countered that the United Nations permitted her organization into the general assembly to cover the proceedings.

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White House Press Bans and Legal Challenges

The UN exchange follows a severe escalation in tensions between the administration and several news organizations. Last week, Trump announced a ban barring CNN, Politico, and MS Now from the White House grounds. The president accused the outlets of constantly publishing falsehoods, though he did not cite evidence for the claim.

By Saturday, reporters and staff from the affected networks were denied entry. In response, CNN issued a strong statement regarding its institutional responsibilities.

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“We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account, and we will continue to report on the actions and processes of this administration without fear or favor.” CNN

The fallout quickly moved from editorial statements to the courtroom. CNN, Politico, and MS Now jointly filed a lawsuit against the administration to halt the enforcement of the ban and restore the journalists’ hard passes granting access to White House grounds. A federal judge is expected to hold a hearing on the matter on Wednesday.

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Justifications and First Amendment Criticism

The attempt to bar specific media organizations from the executive mansion drew swift condemnation from other news outlets and First Amendment advocacy groups, who argue that the policy infringes on free press protections.

Photo: aol.co.uk

Trump defended the restriction by arguing it did not constitute an assault on the free press. Instead, he claimed the measure was designed to address national security threats—the same justification the president recently utilized to defend the construction of a triumphal arch and a White House ballroom.