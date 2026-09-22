Leasing Professional Job Opening at The Charles Denver West by Greystar

Greystar, a leading global real estate platform in the residential sector, is actively recruiting for a Leasing Professional at The Charles Denver West. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $350 billion in real estate assets across more than 260 markets globally, establishing itself as a force in institutional-quality rental housing and apartment operations.

The role at The Charles Denver West targets professionals skilled in customer relations, sales execution, and community marketing strategies designed to maintain optimal occupancy and revenue streams.

According to official employment documentation provided by the company, the Leasing Professional position carries core responsibilities that directly impact community performance. Employees in this role coordinate marketing, leasing, and renewal strategies to achieve occupancy, revenue, and resident retention targets. Daily duties involve greeting and qualifying prospective residents, conducting community tours, processing applications, and coordinating credit screenings and criminal background checks.

Role Requirements and Daily Responsibilities

The position demands a hands-on approach to property management operations. Beyond touring units and closing leases, staff members are expected to inspect apartments prior to resident move-in to ensure units are in move-in ready condition, scheduling any necessary maintenance touch-ups before handover. Furthermore, leasing professionals must stay informed on local market conditions and competitor conditions to help shape short- and long-term marketing initiatives.

Outreach and digital marketing also form a major component of the job description. Staff utilize internet platforms, social media, resident referral campaigns, and employer outreach programs to drive traffic to the property. On-site property management software, such as OneSite or Yardi, is utilized daily to track apartment availability, log prospective traffic, and maintain accurate demographic and lease records.

Retention remains just as critical as acquisition. The role requires executing the community’s lease renewal program by preparing renewal packages in advance of move-out dates, meeting with renewing tenants, and ensuring paperwork is finalized on time. Staff members are also tasked with responding quickly and courteously to resident inquiries and resolving day-to-day service issues.

Scale and Background of Greystar

Founded by Bob Faith in 1993, Greystar has grown into a fully integrated real estate enterprise offering property management, investment management, development, and construction services. The company currently operates as the largest operator of apartments in the United States, overseeing more than one million units and beds globally. Its expansive portfolio includes nearly $79 billion in assets under management, comprising over $34 billion in development assets and more than $36.5 billion in regulatory assets under management, with regional offices spanning North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Photo: empregos.greystar.com

For job seekers and industry observers, positions like the Leasing Professional opening at The Charles Denver West highlight the demand for skilled talent within managed residential communities. As rental housing markets continue to evolve, companies rely on frontline leasing teams to maintain stability and profitability across large-scale portfolios.

The recruitment process remains ongoing as Greystar looks to fill the position in alignment with its operational standards. Prospective applicants can review full qualifications, required certifications, and application procedures directly through the official Greystar careers portal.

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