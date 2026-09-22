Early Prime Day Storage Deals Emerge Amid Global Memory Shortages

As global memory shortages drive up storage costs, retailers have launched early Prime Day deals on solid-state drives and portable storage. Ahead of Amazon’s October event, shoppers can find discounts on high-performance NVMe drives and rugged external options from brands like Samsung and SanDisk.

RAMageddon and the Consumer Storage Market

Global memory constraints have driven an ongoing upward trajectory for memory product pricing. Enterprise demand continues to squeeze consumer supply, pushing up costs for internal drives, external solid-state drives, and high-capacity flash storage. Against this backdrop, storage sales have taken on increased importance for anyone looking to expand a desktop build, upgrade a console, or secure off-site backups.

Ahead of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event scheduled for October 6, major brands have already rolled out early discounts. According to storage expert Tony Hoffman, shoppers can still secure reasonable sale prices on storage upgrades despite the challenging worldwide memory shortage. Matching an external drive to a computer’s interface type remains a critical step; paying extra for a high-speed connection offers no benefit if the host system does not support it.

High-Performance Internal Upgrades for PC and Console

For tasks requiring heavy sequential throughput—such as loading AAA games, rendering 4K video, or running artificial intelligence projects—internal solid-state drives remain the gold standard. The Samsung 990 PRO delivers sequential speeds up to 7,450 MB/s, effectively maxing out the capabilities of a PCIe 4.0 slot. Featuring a nickel-coated controller for thermal management and a five-year warranty, it is currently discounted to $389.99 from its list price of $639.99, saving buyers $250.

Sandisk and Kioxia Plan $31B Investment in Japan Memory Plants

For those looking toward newer hardware standards, the Samsung 9100 Pro internal SSD harnesses PCIe Gen 5.0 integration to reach read speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and write speeds up to 13,400 MB/s. Built with a 5nm controller that improves efficiency by 49% over the 990 Pro, the drive is currently marked down to $249.43 from a higher price.

Gen Z perspectives: Samsung turns up the heat on Apple’s big fold – Marketing-Interactive

“With blazing sequential throughput performance and a surprisingly palatable price for a premium SSD, the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD is worth considering for PC builders and PS5 owners looking to take advantage of PCIe Gen 5.0.” Tony Hoffman, Storage Expert, PCMag

Portable and Rugged Storage on Sale

For mobile users and photographers working in harsh conditions, ruggedized external options provide essential physical protection. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD combines pocket-sized portability with weather resistance against rain and spills, alongside hardware encryption to secure private files.

Photo: PCMag

Meanwhile, the Samsung T7 offers an aluminum unibody design that withstands drops from up to 6 feet while weighing under two ounces. Priced at $449.99 down from $549.99, it supports transfer speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and can plug directly into an iPhone 15 Pro or newer to record high-resolution video on location.

How to Use Samsung Edge Panels: A Hidden Power Feature

What to Consider Before Buying

Storage experts advise buyers to evaluate their specific computing needs before purchasing. While hard disk drives remain a cost-effective choice for low-impact archiving or workaday tasks, solid-state drives are necessary for high-end gaming and video editing. Additionally, shoppers should check whether drives include useful software bundles for monitoring drive health, creating backups, or managing full-disk encryption.

Photo: Mashable

As retailers continue updating their inventories ahead of the October 6 event, price fluctuations are expected to persist across major e-commerce platforms.