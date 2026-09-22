Actor Emin Olcay Testifies in Kaşif Kozinoğlu Death Investigation

Turkish actor Emin Olcay, known for his role as Ömer Baba in the television series Kurtlar Vadisi, has testified as a witness at the Silivri Courthouse regarding the 2011 death in custody of former intelligence officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu.

Emin Olcay Testifies at Silivri Courthouse

Actor Emin Olcay arrived at the Silivri Courthouse to give his statement to the Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, speaking to reporters briefly before entering the building as part of the continuing investigation into the death of former National Intelligence Organization member Kaşif Kozinoğlu under the coordination of the Silivri Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı, where he was heard in the capacity of “bilgi sahibi” (‘tanık’). Investigators have been re-examining the circumstances surrounding Kozinoğlu’s 2011 death while he was imprisoned at Silivri Prison during the Ergenekon trials, prompting prosecutors to look closely at the television series Kurtlar Vadisi Pusu and its fictional parallels to real intelligence figures according to reporting from Diken.

Olcay portrayed the character Ömer Baba across Kurtlar Vadisi and its continuation series. Before entering the prosecutor’s office, the actor addressed journalists waiting outside the entrance while noting the process.

Emin Olcay stated that he had nothing to say at that moment, as they knew, adding that they should let him speak with the prosecutor first and that he did not think he would be able to tell them anything afterward. He mentioned that he was in no position to say anything else and that he would just give his statement and then speak with them later if they were available.

He added that he did not expect to offer further comments outside once his deposition concluded, noting that he would answer the prosecutor’s questions directly as reported by Milliyet, though he remarked to reporters that he did not want to gossip or “enter into sin” (Emin Olcay stated that he did not wish to engage in gossip or commit a sin).

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Statements After the Hearing and Wider Inquiries

Following the completion of his testimony—which he noted took very little time—Olcay spoke again with reporters gathered outside the courthouse. He emphasized the gravity of the ongoing judicial review into past deaths within the state apparatus, expressing hope that the inquiry would bring clarity to unresolved matters noted by Diken.

Photo: Milliyet

Emin Olcay explained that he had shared what he had seen and knew, noting that their country had brave individuals who had been lost and that a great deal of responsibility fell upon their esteemed prosecutors to understand why those brave individuals had left them and why they had passed away. He wished the prosecutors God’s help, expressed his hope that the truth behind these matters would eventually come to light, and emphasized that the blood of their brave individuals would not remain unavenged.

Photo: netinternethaber.com

The reopening of the Kozinoğlu file follows a directive from Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, who established a specialized unit to re-examine high-profile cases reported by Netinternethaber. Investigators have previously taken statements from the series’ screenwriters—Raci Şaşmaz, Bahadır Özdener, and Cüneyt Aysan—due to plotlines involving a character named Kazım Kaşifoğlu, Diken detailed, which observers connected to Kaşif Kozinoğlu’s imprisonment and death. According to Diken, the investigation also encompasses charges of ‘kasten öldürme’, ‘suç işlemek amacıyla örgüt kurma, yönetme ve üye olma’, and ‘2937 sayılı yasaya muhalefet’.

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The investigation has widened significantly since prosecutors obtained new case files, leading to multiple waves of detentions targeting medical personnel, prison staff, and journalists according to Diken’s timeline.